BBC Sport - West Ham 1-4 Manchester City: Pep Guardiola says team are still pushing for more points
Man City will keep pushing to the end - Guardiola
- From the section Man City
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola says his side are still pushing for more points and record breaking stats even though the Premier League title is secure.
MATCH REPORT: West Ham United 1-4 Manchester City
