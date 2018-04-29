Dutch Eredivisie
Vitesse5FC Twente0

Vitesse 5-0 FC Twente

Steve McClaren
Steve McClaren had two spells in charge of FC Twente

FC Twente have been relegated from the Dutch Eredivisie eight years after winning the title under Steve McClaren.

A heavy defeat at sixth-placed Vitesse left them four points adrift at the bottom with one game to play.

Bryan Linssen and Tim Matavz scored twice each, with South Africa midfielder Thulani Serero also netting.

Twente won their only league title to date in 2009-10 under former England boss McClaren, who almost immediately left to take over at Wolfsburg.

He came back for a second spell from 2012 until 2013, but departed with the club sixth in the league.

PSV Eindhoven were crowned Dutch champions with a 3-0 victory over nearest rivals Ajax on 15 April.

Line-ups

Vitesse

  • 24Houwen
  • 8Karavaev
  • 37Kashia
  • 5MiazgaBooked at 27minsSubstituted forvan der Werffat 79'minutes
  • 28Büttner
  • 17Serero
  • 19MountBooked at 45mins
  • 25FoorSubstituted forBrunsat 74'minutes
  • 7BeerensSubstituted forvan Bergenat 24'minutes
  • 9Matavz
  • 11Linssen

Substitutes

  • 2Dabo
  • 3van der Werff
  • 6Kruiswijk
  • 10Bruns
  • 14Castaignos
  • 16van Bergen
  • 22Pasveer
  • 23Ali
  • 40Bayazit
  • 42Buitink
  • 43Faye

FC Twente

  • 16Drommel
  • 28van der Lely
  • 25Bijen
  • 5Thesker
  • 15CuevasSubstituted forBoereat 69'minutes
  • 23van der HeydenSubstituted forEl Hamdaouiat 56'minutes
  • 20Maher
  • 21Holla
  • 6MariaSubstituted forJensenat 72'minutes
  • 8AssaidiBooked at 71mins
  • 34TighadouiniSubstituted forat 87'minutes

Substitutes

  • 4Hooiveld
  • 9Boere
  • 11Laukart
  • 13Hengelman
  • 14Jensen
  • 17Kvasina
  • 18Liendl
  • 26Brondeel
  • 29El Hamdaoui
  • 30George
Referee:
Jochem Kamphuis
Attendance:
20,000

Match Stats

Home TeamVitesseAway TeamFC Twente
Possession
Home57%
Away43%
Shots
Home16
Away6
Shots on Target
Home9
Away3
Corners
Home4
Away0
Fouls
Home8
Away16

Live Text

Match ends, Vitesse 5, FC Twente 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Vitesse 5, FC Twente 0.

Attempt missed. Thomas Bruns (Vitesse) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Bryan Linssen.

Goal!

Goal! Vitesse 5, FC Twente 0. Tim Matavz (Vitesse) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Mason Mount with a cross.

Attempt saved. Mitchell van Bergen (Vitesse) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Mason Mount.

Adnane Tighadouini went off injured after FC Twente had used all subs.

Thomas Bruns (Vitesse) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Adam Maher (FC Twente).

Attempt missed. Mounir El Hamdaoui (FC Twente) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Oussama Assaidi.

Attempt blocked. Oussama Assaidi (FC Twente) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Adnane Tighadouini.

Substitution

Substitution, Vitesse. Maikel van der Werff replaces Matt Miazga.

Alexander Büttner (Vitesse) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Tom Boere (FC Twente).

Foul by Alexander Büttner (Vitesse).

Tom Boere (FC Twente) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Substitution

Substitution, Vitesse. Thomas Bruns replaces Navarone Foor.

Thulani Serero (Vitesse) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Adam Maher (FC Twente).

Substitution

Substitution, FC Twente. Richard Jensen replaces Michael Maria because of an injury.

Booking

Oussama Assaidi (FC Twente) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Goal!

Goal! Vitesse 4, FC Twente 0. Bryan Linssen (Vitesse) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Mitchell van Bergen.

Mason Mount (Vitesse) hits the bar with a header from the centre of the box.

Substitution

Substitution, FC Twente. Tom Boere replaces Cristián Cuevas.

Goal!

Goal! Vitesse 3, FC Twente 0. Bryan Linssen (Vitesse) header from very close range to the centre of the goal.

Attempt saved. Mason Mount (Vitesse) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Attempt saved. Mitchell van Bergen (Vitesse) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Navarone Foor.

Corner, Vitesse. Conceded by Jeroen van der Lely.

Attempt blocked. Alexander Büttner (Vitesse) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Mason Mount (Vitesse) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Peet Bijen (FC Twente).

Navarone Foor (Vitesse) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Adam Maher (FC Twente).

Corner, Vitesse. Conceded by Jeroen van der Lely.

Attempt missed. Mason Mount (Vitesse) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Navarone Foor.

Alexander Büttner (Vitesse) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Michael Maria (FC Twente).

Foul by Alexander Büttner (Vitesse).

Adam Maher (FC Twente) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt blocked. Michael Maria (FC Twente) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Oussama Assaidi.

Matt Miazga (Vitesse) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

