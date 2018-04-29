Vitesse 5-0 FC Twente

Steve McClaren had two spells in charge of FC Twente

FC Twente have been relegated from the Dutch Eredivisie eight years after winning the title under Steve McClaren.

A heavy defeat at sixth-placed Vitesse left them four points adrift at the bottom with one game to play.

Bryan Linssen and Tim Matavz scored twice each, with South Africa midfielder Thulani Serero also netting.

Twente won their only league title to date in 2009-10 under former England boss McClaren, who almost immediately left to take over at Wolfsburg.

He came back for a second spell from 2012 until 2013, but departed with the club sixth in the league.

PSV Eindhoven were crowned Dutch champions with a 3-0 victory over nearest rivals Ajax on 15 April.