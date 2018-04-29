BBC Sport - Champions League: Lucy Bronze scores volley for Lyon against Manchester City

England's Bronze scores 'wonderful' volley

Lucy Bronze fires home a brilliant volley to give Lyon the lead against former club Man City in the second leg of their Champions League semi-final.

