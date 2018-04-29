League of Ireland Premier Division: Limerick v Derry City (Mon)

Derry will be chasing an eighth league win of the season when they face Limerick at Markets Field

Airtricity Premier Division: Limerick v Derry City Venue: Markets Field, Limerick Date: Monday, 30 April Kick-off: 19:45 GMT Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio Foyle FM and the BBC Sport website

Derry City boss Kenny Shiels says his team are under pressure to win at Limerick after failing to beat Shamrock Rovers at the Brandywell on Friday.

The scoreless draw leaves fourth-placed City eight points behind leaders Dundalk while Limerick are eighth.

"You want to win your home matches and try to get something away from home," said Shiels.

"So now we have to go to Limerick and win - it puts pressure on us that we have to go there and get the victory."

Derry were fortunate to earn a point against Rovers, who thumped the Candystripes 6-1 earlier in the season.

City have drawn their last two league matches following a superb run of seven wins in all competitions.

Limerick have struggled this season but they will go into the Markets Field game on a high after a 1-0 victory at Bray Wanderers on Friday night.

They have won three of their 13 league matches this season and sit nine points clear of bottom spot.