Celtic: Scott Brown hails 'outstanding' champions for winning 'in style'

Media playback is not supported on this device Seven up in champagne Celtic dressing-room

Captain Scott Brown says Celtic won their seventh consecutive title "in style" as they swept Rangers aside.

Brendan Rodgers' side needed a win to seal their crown and Brown thinks the team was "outstanding" as they won 5-0.

"To do it against Rangers at Celtic Park [where] it hasn't be done in a long time and to do it in the style we did was unbelievable," Brown said.

"We pressed them high up the park, we forced them into mistakes and we created chances."

Celtic swept into a dominant position as they sought the win that would secure the championship.

Odsonne Edouard scored twice and James Forrest added a third before half-time, with Tom Rogic and Callum McGregor completing the scoring before the end.

Media playback is not supported on this device Five-star Celtic celebrate seventh title in a row

The triumph was in stark contract to last weekend's 2-1 defeat by Hibernian and the Celtic players are now on the verge of back-to-back trebles, with Motherwell their opponents in next month's Scottish Cup final.

"We let ourselves down last week against Hibs," Brown said. "We didn't do our usual game - pressing high up the park and putting teams under pressure.

"Everyone makes it harder for you to defend more when clubs play against us and try to beat us.

"Hearts eventually did that, and fair play to them, but it's all about how you bounce back. We've had some bad results this season, but we've managed to bounce back and managed to win the league.

"We're all looking forward to the cup final - it's in the back of our minds. We want to make sure that we play in style to the end of the season and everyone wants to be a part of that cup final and we want to win it."

Media playback is not supported on this device 'Big performance and a big result' - Celtic players reflect on clinching title

McGregor scored his 11th goal of the season, and his second against Rangers in this campaign, as he capped off a memorable 12 months.

"It's been a great season again, especially for me, but to take on clinching another title on a day like this is something really special," the midfielder said.

"We've got a few games leading up to the double treble and we'll look after them as they come, but there's a big concentration going into that last week to hopefully try and do it.

"I think I've done great this season. I've come up with a lot of big goals.

"So personally, for me to get the goal, I'm really delighted with that and to help the team go on and win another championship."