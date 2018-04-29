Ruben Loftus-Cheek: Palace midfielder tipped for World Cup place

Ruben Loftus-Cheek has won two England caps to date

Crystal Palace midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek has been tipped to earn a place in England's World Cup squad after his superb display in the 5-0 thrashing of Leicester.

Loftus-Cheek, 22, was man of the match in his England debut against Germany last November.

He has returned to fitness after an ankle injury and scored on Saturday.

"I would take him to the World Cup," said former England captain Alan Shearer.

With Liverpool midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain missing the tournament because of a knee injury, England manager Gareth Southgate is in need of midfield options.

Southgate said Loftus-Cheek "was capable of anything" after his display against Germany at Wembley and the on-loan Chelsea midfielder has been backed for a recall.

"Ruben Loftus-Cheek could play anywhere, in any position. He has all the ingredients needed to be a superstar," Palace coach Steven Reid told BBC MOTD2 Extra.

"He's got the size, the stature, two great feet. It's unfortunate that Oxlade-Chamberlain has got injured but sometimes these gaps open up and I'd be surprised if Ruben didn't go to the World Cup."

Shearer added: "We are not spoilt for choice in that position.

"Earlier in the year he was man of the match against Germany. He has had problems with injury but he will be fresh.

"On that performance against Leicester, yes, I would take him to the World Cup."