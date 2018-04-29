Chris Coleman: Sunderland manager leaves as club are taken over

Chris Coleman's last game as Sunderland boss was Friday's 2-1 defeat by his former club Fulham

Chris Coleman has been "released from his contract" as Sunderland manager, while owner Ellis Short has confirmed he has agreed a deal to sell the club.

An "international consortium of football investors", led by Eastleigh chairman Stewart Donald, will take over Sunderland subject to EFL approval.

The Black Cats were relegated to League One after losing to Burton on 21 April, their second successive relegation.

Coleman left his job as Wales manager to replace Simon Grayson in November.

The 47-year-old guided his country to the semi-finals at Euro 2016, but is now out of work having won just five of his 29 games in charge at the Stadium of Light.

'All debts paid off'

In a statement, Short said he had paid off all debts owed by the club, leaving them "debt free for the first time since years before" his takeover in 2008.

Sunderland had been listed in Uefa's annual report as having the 13th highest debt in Europe, more than clubs including Paris St-Germain, Porto and Newcastle.

In February, Short said he would be willing to give the club away for free to a buyer willing to take on the club's debts.

Short said he had rejected higher offers for the club to sell to Donald, who has also been an investor in League One club Oxford United in addition to his role as Eastleigh chairman.

"For a club with one of the best fanbases, stadium and academies in the UK to find itself in League One is unacceptable," Donald said.

"We have a carefully thought-through plan to restructure the club, make it sustainable and, with the help of the fans, to restore its sense of pride and reconnect it with the local community."

Sunderland chief executive Martin Bain last week said "being sold would be a game-changer" and that "it won't take a lot to make this club great again".

Sunderland's managerial merry-go-round

Former Fulham and Coventry City manager Coleman is the 10th permanent manager to depart the Wearsiders since Roy Keane's exit in December 2008.

His departure also means the Black Cats will be entering a new campaign with a different boss for the eighth season running.

Following the defeat by Burton, Coleman told BBC Newcastle that he hoped to remain in charge of the Black Cats next season.

"I know what needs to be done and I hope I get the chance to do it," he said.

"I came to manage Sunderland, it's a great club and we're in tough times and what's happening around the corner I have no idea."

Coleman's assistant Kit Symons has also left, with the club not revealing who will lead the team for their final game of the season against champions Wolves.

Analysis

Henry Winter, The Times chief football writer on BBC MOTD2 Extra.

"Everyone is speechless and they should be. It was brave of Coleman to go there because Sunderland is a basket case of a club at the moment.

"Fantastic support, good facilities, excellent training ground but it's rotten from the top down. He is a highly respected manager and has been a man of substance with how he has dealt with the issues at Sunderland since joining the club.

"He's done a fantastic job there and I think it's disgraceful."

Andrew Cole, Former England, Sunderland and Manchester united striker on BBC MOTD2 Extra.

"Everything is a short-term fix at Sunderland. I'm not sure what they expected of Chris Coleman when he took over before Christmas.

"He's had a lot of young players, a lot of loanees and they're in a relegation battle.

"What were they expecting from him? I'm really disappointed that he's lost his job."

More to follow.