Sundowns switch focus to Champs League after winning SA title

Pitso Mosimane has lead Mamelodi Sundowns to three South African titles in the last five years

Mamelodi Sundowns can now switch their focus to winning a second African Champions League title after winning the South African premier league title on Saturday.

To seal the title with a game to spare Sundowns came from behind to beat relegation-threatened Ajax Cape Town 3-1 at Atteridgeville, on the outskirts of Pretoria.

Next Saturday the 2016 continental champions take on Champions League holders Wydad Casablanca of Morocco in their opening game of this year's group phase.

Sundowns victory was secured thanks to Zimbabwe international Khama Billiat, Brazilian import Ricardo Nascimento's penalty and Sibusiso Vilakazi.

It was a fitting farewell present from Billiat who leaves Sundowns at the end of May to join FC Qarabaq in Azerbaijan.

Sundowns had a four point lead over second placed Orlando Pirates going into the second last round of the league campaign and needed to win the game to make sure of a third title in the last five years under coach Pitso Mosimane.

But even if they had lost, Sundowns would still have been crowned champions because Pirates, the only team who could catch them, lost 1-0 away to Benni McCarthy's Cape Town City at the same time.

Sundowns are therefore now seven points clear at the top, going into the final day of the season which is on Saturday, May 12.

"They never panicked because they know we're strong. These guys are very good, they know how to deal with this," Mosimane said in a post-match interview.

"It's been tough. Been a long season. The league has never been under threat. We've been where we are for months and months. We knew we could do that.

"We're at it again in the Champions League next year," he added.

Sundowns will be joined by Pirates, who are confirmed as runners-up.

Thirds place in the Premier Soccer League standings means a place in the African Confederation Cup and Kaizer Chiefs, despite their coach Steve Komphela resigning last week, are in pole position with 45 points. Only fourth placed Maritzburg United, who have 43 points, can usurp them.

Chiefs beat Maritzburg 2-0 at home in Johannesburg on Saturday.