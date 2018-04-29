Steven Gerrard: Rangers confident of appointment in coming days

Steven Gerrard has previously turned down the chance to manager MK Dons

Rangers are confident of appointing former Liverpool and England captain Steven Gerrard as manager in the coming days.

BBC Scotland understands talks between the club and Gerrard have gone well, with the 37-year-old believed to be keen on taking over at Ibrox.

Gerrard is a youth development coach at Anfield.

Graeme Murty, 43, has been in charge of Rangers since October following the sacking of Pedro Caixinha.

Brendan Rodgers, Gerrard's former boss at Liverpool, is currently manager of Celtic, who are attempting to win back-to-back domestic trebles.

Former midfielder Gerrard played 710 times and won nine trophies for Liverpool during 19 years as a player, before joining MLS side LA Galaxy in 2015.

He also made 114 appearances for England and captained the side at three of the six major tournaments he played at.

Gerrard retired in 2016 and joined the youth set-up at Anfield after rejecting an offer to become manager of MK Dons.

He said at the time that the offer from MK Dons had "come a bit too soon".

"His understanding of the game is good," said Newcastle manager Rafael Benitez, who was manager when Liverpool, with Gerrard as captain, won the Champions League in 2005.

"He has had different managers so he will have seen different visions, which is important."

Gerrard attended Rangers' 3-2 Premiership defeat by champions-elect Celtic in March.

Scotland manager Alex McLeish said on Thursday that he was "certain" Gerrard could be "a good man manager".