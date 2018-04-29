BBC Sport - Women's Champions League: Wolfsburg 2-0 Chelsea - highlights
Wolfsburg 2-0 Chelsea - highlights
- From the section Women's Football
Watch highlights as Chelsea are knocked out of the Women's Champions League by Wolfsburg after a 2-0 (5-1 agg) defeat in the semi-final.
Available to UK users only.
