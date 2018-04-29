Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, Liverpool, Steven Gerrard, Bournemouth, Man Utd, Tottenham, Swansea

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Celtic left-back Kieran Tierney is being targeted by Bournemouth in a £20m summer transfer, but they could face competition from Premier League rivals Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur. (Scottish Sun On Sunday)

Swansea City are leading the chase for to sign Rangers left-back James Tavernier, but Premier League rivals Burnley and Everton are also keen on the 26-year-old. (Sunday People, print edition)

Crystal Palace are to open talks with James McArthur about a new contract that will easily top the cash being offered by Rangers to the 30-year-old Scotland midfielder. (Sunday Mirror, print edition)

Liverpool youth coach Steven Gerrard has said yes to being Rangers' new manager, with former Scotland midfielder Gary McAllister agreeing to be his former Anfield team-mate's assistant. (Sunday Mirror)

Steven Gerrard has asked about free-transfer targets at Rangers, but the 37-year-old is torn 50-50 over whether to quit his role as Liverpool academy coach. (Scottish Sun On Sunday)

Rangers are confident of securing Steven Gerrard as manager on a three-year contract after assuring the Liverpool coach that the necessary funds would be available to construct a squad to challenge Celtic. (Mail On Sunday, print edition)

Steven Gerrard has either said yes to be Rangers boss or is 50-50 on it, depending on which newspaper you read

Steven Gerrard, the Liverpool academy coach, is on the verge of agreeing to be Rangers manager after "very positive" talks with the Ibrox hierarchy. (Sunday Mail)

Former Rangers manager Graeme Souness has warned Steven Gerrard that the Ibrox club is not as strong as the one he took over and that, if he is not prepared for the pressure involved in the job, he is in for a "shock". (Sunday Times)

Former Rangers manager Graeme Souness has urged former Liverpool team-mate Steven Gerrard to take the manager's job with the Ibrox club. (Scottish Sun On Sunday)

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers says he would be happy to provide advice to Steven Gerrard should his former Liverpool captain accept the job of managing Rangers. (Mail On Sunday, print edition)

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has vowed to assist youth coach Steven Gerrard should he accept the manager's job with Rangers. (Mail On Sunday)

Steven Gerrard is "excited" at the prospect of becoming the next manager of Rangers, according to former Celtic striker Tony Cascarino. (Sunday Mail)

Rangers midfielder Carlos Pena's loan has been cut short by Cruz Azul after the 28-year-old was allegedly caught urinating in a fountain at his team's hotel. (Sunday Mail)

Rangers' James Tavernier and Celtic's Kieran Tierney are being linked with English top-flight clubs

Rangers captain Lee Wallace and veteran striker Kenny Miller are consulting with their advisors and their union, PFA Scotland, after finally receiving correspondence from the Ibrox hierarchy outlining the reasons for their suspension from the club. (Sunday Herald)

Rangers' Declan John is poised to miss Sunday's trip to face city rivals Celtic after breaking a hand, with midfielder Andy Halliday poised to play as an emergency left-back. (Scottish Sun On Sunday)

On-loan Norwich City defender Russell Martin would love to extend his stay with Rangers but accepts his future is uncertain and has urged his team-mates to grab what might be his and their last chance to beat Celtic in an Old Firm derby. (Sunday Post)

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers wants to secure Tom Rogic on a new contract but will not pressure the Australia midfielder into a decision on his future and is prepared to wait until after this summer's World Cup finals. (Sunday Telegraph)

Captain Scott Brown believes he can still be patrolling Celtic's midfielder when the club, who are poised to secure a seventh consecutive title, go for 10 in a row. (Sunday Mail, print edition)

Celtic are planning a potential double treble celebration parade before captain Scott Brown's testimonial against Republic of Ireland on Sunday 20 May. (Sunday Mail)

Scotland striker Ross McCormack, who is on loan to Melbourne City, is in line for a £1m promotion bonus with Aston Villa even though he has not kicked a ball for them this season. (Sunday Mirror, print edition)