Arsenal v Burnley

TEAM NEWS

Arsenal will be without captain Laurent Koscielny, who suffered an Achilles injury during Thursday's defeat against Atletico Madrid.

Mohamed Elneny and Santi Cazorla remain out for Arsene Wenger's final home game as Arsenal's manager.

Burnley will check on Chris Wood after he was forced off with a gashed foot in the goalless draw with Brighton & Hove Albion.

Ben Mee is also a doubt as he continues to recover from a shin injury.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

Jonathan Pearce: "The realisation dawned on my teenagers this week. 'We've never known any other Arsenal manager. We feel lost.'

"They've met Arsene. He's played a big part in their lives - just as he has mine.

"I commentated on his first game in charge at Blackburn in October 1996 and was at Old Trafford for the two wins that sealed titles; I saw cup finals and was there for the end of Highbury and the start of the Emirates. Great memories.

"One hour-long interview was set up with Arsenal. Arsene didn't know. He said he could give me the normal five minutes. We started talking politics, global warming, his work in Japan. He gave me a 75-minute interview! Highly intelligent, he is also a caring, remarkable man.

"He once said of Japan: 'It has beautiful things that we have lost in Europe, beautiful things that make life good.'

"English football is losing a beautiful mind. We will not see the like again."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

We know Burnley will make things difficult for Arsenal but I think Arsene Wenger will sign off with a win. They have had some poor results this season but their home record has been pretty good.

Prediction: 2-0

Lawro's full predictions v singer James Bay

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Arsenal have won their last six home games against Burnley in all competitions since a 0-1 league defeat in September 1974.

Burnley haven't beaten Arsenal in nine attempts in all competitions, losing the last seven in a row. Their last win against the Gunners came in a League Cup match in December 2008.

The last three Premier League meetings have been decided by a 90th-minute winner.

Arsenal

Arsenal have won their last four home games in the Premier League, scoring 13 goals.

This will be Arsene Wenger's 606th and final home match in charge of Arsenal. His first was a 0-0 draw against Coventry in October 1996. Current Burnley manager Sean Dyche played in a 1-0 win for Chesterfield against Crewe in a third-tier league match that day.

They have won all 13 Premier League home matches this season against the teams currently below them in the table.

Arsenal have 57 points and are guaranteed to finish with their lowest Premier League points total with Wenger as manager.

Alexandre Lacazette has scored seven goals in his last eight appearances for Arsenal in all competitions.

Burnley

Burnley have won three of their last four Premier League away games, drawing the other.

They could remain unbeaten in five consecutive top-flight away matches for the first time since a run of six in a row from April to September 1966.

After five victories in a row in the league, the Clarets have now gone three matches without a win (D2, L1).

It is more than a year since Burnley were last awarded a Premier League penalty. It was scored by Sam Vokes in a 3-1 defeat at Everton on 15 April 2017.

Ashley Barnes has scored in three of his last four Premier League away games.

SAM's verdict Most probable score: 1-0 Probability of draw: 22% Probability of home win: 63% Probability of away win: 15%

SAM (Sports Analytics Machine) is a super-computer created by @ProfIanMcHale at the University of Liverpool that is used to predict the outcome of football matches.