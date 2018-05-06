Heart of Midlothian 1-3 Celtic

Moussa Dembele showed great control before beating Jon McLaughlin to make it 2-1

Champions Celtic came from behind to hand Hearts their first defeat of the season at Tynecastle.

Kyle Lafferty gave the hosts the lead with a fine right-foot finish but Dedryck Boyata nodded in the leveller three minutes later.

Moussa Dembele hit the bar with a neat lob and after half-time he made it 2-1 following a sublime Tom Rogic pass.

Scott Sinclair tapped in the third in stoppage time as Brendan Rodgers' side dominated the second half.

The only down side for Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers was an injury to in-form striker Odsonne Edouard, who had to go off in the second half.

Rodgers had expressed his disappointment with the Tynecastle surface ahead of kick-off, insisting the grass had been left long to slow his side down, and his team were second best in the opening minutes.

Hearts looked to have hit the front after 17 minutes when John Souttar knocked the ball home from close range, but referee Bobby Madden ruled it out for a foul on Celtic keeper Scott Bain.

Seconds later and the hosts did grab the opener.

Steven Naismith fed the ball to Lewis Moore and his flick-on fell perfectly for Lafferty, who took one touch and smashed it through Bain from an angle.

The lead lasted less than three minutes, however, as Boyata guided a delightful header into the top corner from Olivier Ntcham's free-kick floated to the back post.

Dembele almost made it 2-1 soon after following a moment of slackness from Souttar, but his lob bounced off the bar and went over.

Ref Madden was a busy man, dishing out yellow cards to Hearts' Joaquim Adao, Ross Callachan and Kyle Lafferty, while Celtic's Callum McGregor was also cautioned.

Hearts' Naismith, however, was perhaps lucky to escape punishment for a late challenge on Scott Brown early in the match.

Celtic started the second-half stronger and took the lead in 51 minutes, with the goal all down to the vision and execution of Rogic.

The Australian floated a lovely ball with the outside of his left foot to the far post where Dembele killed the ball expertly with his left and slotted home with his right.

It was almost 3-1 when Christophe Berra's attempted clearance cannoned off Rogic and hit the post.

Edouard then went off with what looked like a hamstring injury before James Forrest fired over after fine set-up work by substitute Sinclair.

Celtic sealed victory when Sinclair tapped in following lovely work by fellow substitute Stuart Armstrong.

Hearts' last defeat at Tynecastle came in May 2017 at the hands of Aberdeen, although they played their home matches at Murrayfield at the start of this season, losing twice.