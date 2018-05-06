Match ends, Heart of Midlothian 1, Celtic 3.
Heart of Midlothian 1-3 Celtic
Champions Celtic came from behind to hand Hearts their first defeat of the season at Tynecastle.
Kyle Lafferty gave the hosts the lead with a fine right-foot finish but Dedryck Boyata nodded in the leveller three minutes later.
Moussa Dembele hit the bar with a neat lob and after half-time he made it 2-1 following a sublime Tom Rogic pass.
Scott Sinclair tapped in the third in stoppage time as Brendan Rodgers' side dominated the second half.
The only down side for Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers was an injury to in-form striker Odsonne Edouard, who had to go off in the second half.
Rodgers had expressed his disappointment with the Tynecastle surface ahead of kick-off, insisting the grass had been left long to slow his side down, and his team were second best in the opening minutes.
Hearts looked to have hit the front after 17 minutes when John Souttar knocked the ball home from close range, but referee Bobby Madden ruled it out for a foul on Celtic keeper Scott Bain.
Seconds later and the hosts did grab the opener.
Steven Naismith fed the ball to Lewis Moore and his flick-on fell perfectly for Lafferty, who took one touch and smashed it through Bain from an angle.
The lead lasted less than three minutes, however, as Boyata guided a delightful header into the top corner from Olivier Ntcham's free-kick floated to the back post.
Dembele almost made it 2-1 soon after following a moment of slackness from Souttar, but his lob bounced off the bar and went over.
Ref Madden was a busy man, dishing out yellow cards to Hearts' Joaquim Adao, Ross Callachan and Kyle Lafferty, while Celtic's Callum McGregor was also cautioned.
Hearts' Naismith, however, was perhaps lucky to escape punishment for a late challenge on Scott Brown early in the match.
Celtic started the second-half stronger and took the lead in 51 minutes, with the goal all down to the vision and execution of Rogic.
The Australian floated a lovely ball with the outside of his left foot to the far post where Dembele killed the ball expertly with his left and slotted home with his right.
It was almost 3-1 when Christophe Berra's attempted clearance cannoned off Rogic and hit the post.
Edouard then went off with what looked like a hamstring injury before James Forrest fired over after fine set-up work by substitute Sinclair.
Celtic sealed victory when Sinclair tapped in following lovely work by fellow substitute Stuart Armstrong.
Hearts' last defeat at Tynecastle came in May 2017 at the hands of Aberdeen, although they played their home matches at Murrayfield at the start of this season, losing twice.
Line-ups
Hearts
- 1McLaughlin
- 2Smith
- 4SouttarBooked at 76mins
- 6Berra
- 24Mitchell
- 14Naismith
- 66AdaoBooked at 32minsSubstituted forCochraneat 71'minutes
- 20CallachanBooked at 33mins
- 15Cowie
- 9LaffertyBooked at 8minsSubstituted forHendersonat 84'minutes
- 33MooreSubstituted forAmankwaaat 57'minutes
Substitutes
- 5Hughes
- 7Amankwaa
- 13Hamilton
- 43Henderson
- 46McDonald
- 47Cochrane
- 50Smith
Celtic
- 29Bain
- 23Lustig
- 20Boyata
- 35Ajer
- 42McGregorBooked at 43mins
- 8Brown
- 21Ntcham
- 49Forrest
- 18RogicSubstituted forRobertsat 82'minutes
- 22EdouardSubstituted forSinclairat 54'minutes
- 10DembeleSubstituted forArmstrongat 62'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Hendry
- 5Simunovic
- 7Roberts
- 11Sinclair
- 14Armstrong
- 24de Vries
- 51Miller
- Referee:
- Bobby Madden
- Attendance:
- 19,031
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home49%
- Away51%
- Shots
- Home6
- Away18
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away8
- Corners
- Home5
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away10
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Heart of Midlothian 1, Celtic 3.
Goal!
Goal! Heart of Midlothian 1, Celtic 3. Scott Sinclair (Celtic) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Stuart Armstrong.
Attempt saved. Christophe Berra (Heart of Midlothian) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Attempt saved. Stuart Armstrong (Celtic) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Corner, Heart of Midlothian. Conceded by Mikael Lustig.
Foul by Olivier Ntcham (Celtic).
Don Cowie (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Scott Brown (Celtic).
Harry Cochrane (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. James Forrest (Celtic) right footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the left.
Substitution
Substitution, Heart of Midlothian. Euan Henderson replaces Kyle Lafferty.
Substitution
Substitution, Celtic. Patrick Roberts replaces Tomas Rogic.
Attempt saved. Tomas Rogic (Celtic) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Tomas Rogic (Celtic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by John Souttar (Heart of Midlothian).
Booking
John Souttar (Heart of Midlothian) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Attempt blocked. Stuart Armstrong (Celtic) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Foul by Stuart Armstrong (Celtic).
Demetri Mitchell (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt saved. John Souttar (Heart of Midlothian) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Heart of Midlothian. Harry Cochrane replaces Joaquim Adao.
Foul by Tomas Rogic (Celtic).
Christophe Berra (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
James Forrest (Celtic) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Joaquim Adao (Heart of Midlothian).
Scott Brown (Celtic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Joaquim Adao (Heart of Midlothian).
Attempt saved. Stuart Armstrong (Celtic) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt missed. James Forrest (Celtic) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Substitution
Substitution, Celtic. Stuart Armstrong replaces Moussa Dembele.
Attempt missed. Moussa Dembele (Celtic) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Attempt blocked. James Forrest (Celtic) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, Heart of Midlothian. Danny Amankwaa replaces Lewis Moore.
Substitution
Substitution, Celtic. Scott Sinclair replaces Odsonne Edouard because of an injury.
Attempt missed. Callum McGregor (Celtic) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Goal!
Goal! Heart of Midlothian 1, Celtic 2. Moussa Dembele (Celtic) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Tomas Rogic.
Foul by Kyle Lafferty (Heart of Midlothian).
Olivier Ntcham (Celtic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Don Cowie (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.