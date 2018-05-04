Sunderland v Wolverhampton Wanderers
-
Championship
Robbie Stockdale will take charge of relegated Sunderland against champions Wolves following manager Chris Coleman's exit on 29 April.
Winger Aiden McGeady (heel) is again likely to miss out for the Black Cats, who are certain to finish bottom.
Wolves are unlikely to risk winger Ivan Cavaleiro, who has missed their past two games with a hamstring problem.
A victory for Wolves would mean they have beaten every team in the Championship at least once this season.
|SAM's prediction
|Home win 14%
|Draw 20%
|Away win 66%
SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.
Match facts
- The Black Cats are winless in their past six league matches against Wolves (D2 L4).
- These sides have not met at the Stadium of Light since April 2012, a goalless draw in the Premier League.
- Sunderland have lost eight of their past 10 final league matches of a season (W1 D1) with one of those defeats by Wolves in 2009-10.
- Wolves, meanwhile, have won their final league match of a season in each of the past four seasons since losing 2-0 to Brighton in 2012-13.
- No Championship side has lost more points from winning positions than the Black Cats (28).
- A Wolves win would see them hit 102 points for the season and be the first side since Leicester City (also 102) in 2013-14 to win more than 100 points in a season in the Championship.
- Ruben Neves has scored six goals from outside of the box this season - two more than any other player in the division.