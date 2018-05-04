Championship
Sunderland12:30Wolves
Venue: Stadium of Light

Sunderland v Wolverhampton Wanderers

Conor Coady and Danny Batth of Wolves with the Championship trophy
Wolves were presented with the Championship trophy after the draw with Sheffield Wednesday on 28 April
Click here for live text coverage on Sunday 10:30-16:00 BST

Robbie Stockdale will take charge of relegated Sunderland against champions Wolves following manager Chris Coleman's exit on 29 April.

Winger Aiden McGeady (heel) is again likely to miss out for the Black Cats, who are certain to finish bottom.

Wolves are unlikely to risk winger Ivan Cavaleiro, who has missed their past two games with a hamstring problem.

A victory for Wolves would mean they have beaten every team in the Championship at least once this season.

SAM's prediction
Home win 14%Draw 20%Away win 66%

SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.

Match facts

  • The Black Cats are winless in their past six league matches against Wolves (D2 L4).
  • These sides have not met at the Stadium of Light since April 2012, a goalless draw in the Premier League.
  • Sunderland have lost eight of their past 10 final league matches of a season (W1 D1) with one of those defeats by Wolves in 2009-10.
  • Wolves, meanwhile, have won their final league match of a season in each of the past four seasons since losing 2-0 to Brighton in 2012-13.
  • No Championship side has lost more points from winning positions than the Black Cats (28).
  • A Wolves win would see them hit 102 points for the season and be the first side since Leicester City (also 102) in 2013-14 to win more than 100 points in a season in the Championship.
  • Ruben Neves has scored six goals from outside of the box this season - two more than any other player in the division.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wolves45309682364699
2Cardiff452781069393089
3Fulham452513778433588
4Aston Villa4524111072413183
5Middlesbrough452291465432275
6Derby4519151166471972
7Preston4518161155451070
8Millwall4518151255451069
9Brentford4518141361511068
10Bristol City4517161265551067
11Sheff Utd45199175953666
12Norwich451515154855-760
13Ipswich45178205558-359
14Leeds45169205764-757
15QPR451511195868-1056
16Sheff Wed451315175459-554
17Nottm Forest45158224962-1353
18Hull451115196969048
19Reading451013224870-2243
20Birmingham45127263567-3243
21Barnsley45914224768-2141
22Burton451011243779-4241
23Bolton45913233672-3640
24Sunderland45616234980-3134
View full Championship table

