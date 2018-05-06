Bristol City 2-3 Sheffield United

Aden Flint got Bristol City back in the game with his ninth goal of the season

Sheffield United held off a second-half fightback from Bristol City to end their Championship season with a win.

The Blades raced into a three-goal lead thanks to strikes from Leon Clarke, Billy Sharp and Kieron Freeman.

Aden Flint headed in Josh Brownhill's corner to give the hosts a lifeline and Joe Bryan's curled home a fine free-kick to make it 3-2.

Lee Johnson's side pushed on for a late leveller but the Blades held out to finish 10th in the table.

Both teams had still been in contention for a play-off place until last week but went into Sunday's game with only pride at stake.

Chris Wilder's side stunned the hosts with three goals in the opening 34 minutes, with Freeman's volley the pick of the bunch.

Johnson's team had been second on Boxing Day but a poor second half of the campaign means they finish 11th, one place and two points behind the Blades.

Bristol City boss Lee Johnson:

"There was no intensity to our play in the first half, yet in the second we showed what a good side we can be.

"That sort of sums up our season. We can be very good or very bad, but overall it has been a good season for us.

"I tried a few things today, looking forward to next season, and selected some of our younger players.

"I know exactly what I need in the summer and, with the backing of the board, which I know I will get, I am sure the future is bright."

Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder:

"I have nothing more to say about my position. That is for another day.

"Today I want to talk about my team and the achievement of a top 10 finish in the Championship with a bottom six budget. I would like to thank my staff and everyone involved.

"I found the support for me humbling. But it is the players who should take the credit for a great last day performance against a team who have also had a very good season."