Championship
Bristol City2Sheff Utd3

Bristol City 2-3 Sheffield United

Aden Flint
Aden Flint got Bristol City back in the game with his ninth goal of the season

Sheffield United held off a second-half fightback from Bristol City to end their Championship season with a win.

The Blades raced into a three-goal lead thanks to strikes from Leon Clarke, Billy Sharp and Kieron Freeman.

Aden Flint headed in Josh Brownhill's corner to give the hosts a lifeline and Joe Bryan's curled home a fine free-kick to make it 3-2.

Lee Johnson's side pushed on for a late leveller but the Blades held out to finish 10th in the table.

Both teams had still been in contention for a play-off place until last week but went into Sunday's game with only pride at stake.

Chris Wilder's side stunned the hosts with three goals in the opening 34 minutes, with Freeman's volley the pick of the bunch.

Johnson's team had been second on Boxing Day but a poor second half of the campaign means they finish 11th, one place and two points behind the Blades.

Bristol City boss Lee Johnson:

"There was no intensity to our play in the first half, yet in the second we showed what a good side we can be.

"That sort of sums up our season. We can be very good or very bad, but overall it has been a good season for us.

"I tried a few things today, looking forward to next season, and selected some of our younger players.

"I know exactly what I need in the summer and, with the backing of the board, which I know I will get, I am sure the future is bright."

Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder:

"I have nothing more to say about my position. That is for another day.

"Today I want to talk about my team and the achievement of a top 10 finish in the Championship with a bottom six budget. I would like to thank my staff and everyone involved.

"I found the support for me humbling. But it is the players who should take the credit for a great last day performance against a team who have also had a very good season."

Line-ups

Bristol City

  • 1Fielding
  • 8Brownhill
  • 4FlintBooked at 17mins
  • 25KellySubstituted forSemenyoat 79'minutes
  • 3BryanBooked at 49mins
  • 19EliassonSubstituted forO'Dowdaat 57'minutes
  • 21PackBooked at 90mins
  • 7Smith
  • 20PatersonSubstituted forMagnussonat 45'minutes
  • 14Reid
  • 9DiedhiouBooked at 42mins

Substitutes

  • 10Taylor
  • 11O'Dowda
  • 12Walsh
  • 15Steele
  • 23Magnusson
  • 30Bakinson
  • 42Semenyo

Sheff Utd

  • 1Moore
  • 6Basham
  • 19StearmanBooked at 74mins
  • 5O'Connell
  • 18FreemanSubstituted forBaldockat 63'minutesBooked at 88mins
  • 14LeonardSubstituted forLundstramat 58'minutes
  • 20Evans
  • 4Fleck
  • 3Stevens
  • 10SharpSubstituted forBrooksat 80'minutes
  • 9Clarke

Substitutes

  • 2Baldock
  • 7Lundstram
  • 21Duffy
  • 24Lafferty
  • 31Eastwood
  • 32Evans
  • 36Brooks
Referee:
Peter Bankes
Attendance:
23,902

Match Stats

Home TeamBristol CityAway TeamSheff Utd
Possession
Home44%
Away56%
Shots
Home10
Away5
Shots on Target
Home5
Away3
Corners
Home2
Away3
Fouls
Home16
Away16

Live Text

Match ends, Bristol City 2, Sheffield United 3.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Bristol City 2, Sheffield United 3.

Foul by Leon Clarke (Sheffield United).

Josh Brownhill (Bristol City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt blocked. Josh Brownhill (Bristol City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Foul by Enda Stevens (Sheffield United).

Famara Diedhiou (Bristol City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Booking

Marlon Pack (Bristol City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

David Brooks (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Marlon Pack (Bristol City).

Offside, Sheffield United. Enda Stevens tries a through ball, but Leon Clarke is caught offside.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Famara Diedhiou (Bristol City) because of an injury.

Booking

George Baldock (Sheffield United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by George Baldock (Sheffield United).

Famara Diedhiou (Bristol City) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Richard Stearman (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Antoine Semenyo (Bristol City).

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match David Brooks (Sheffield United) because of an injury.

Delay in match Hördur Bjorgvin Magnusson (Bristol City) because of an injury.

Jack O'Connell (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Famara Diedhiou (Bristol City).

Foul by David Brooks (Sheffield United).

Hördur Bjorgvin Magnusson (Bristol City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Josh Brownhill (Bristol City) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.

Substitution

Substitution, Sheffield United. David Brooks replaces Billy Sharp.

Substitution

Substitution, Bristol City. Antoine Semenyo replaces Lloyd Kelly.

Foul by George Baldock (Sheffield United).

Lloyd Kelly (Bristol City) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Corner, Bristol City. Conceded by Simon Moore.

Attempt saved. Bobby Reid (Bristol City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Famara Diedhiou with a headed pass.

Foul by Billy Sharp (Sheffield United).

Josh Brownhill (Bristol City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Goal!

Goal! Bristol City 2, Sheffield United 3. Joe Bryan (Bristol City) from a free kick with a left footed shot to the top right corner.

Booking

Richard Stearman (Sheffield United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Richard Stearman (Sheffield United).

Bobby Reid (Bristol City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Billy Sharp (Sheffield United).

Hördur Bjorgvin Magnusson (Bristol City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wolves46309782394399
2Cardiff462791069393090
3Fulham462513879463388
4Aston Villa4624111172423083
5Middlesbrough4622101467452276
6Derby4620151170482275
7Preston4619161157461173
8Millwall4619151256451172
9Brentford4618151362521069
10Sheff Utd46209176255769
11Bristol City461716136758967
12Ipswich46179205760-360
13Leeds46179205964-560
14Norwich461515164960-1160
15Sheff Wed461415175960-157
16QPR461511205870-1256
17Nottm Forest46158235165-1453
18Hull461116197070049
19Birmingham46137263868-3046
20Reading461014224870-2244
21Bolton461013233974-3543
22Barnsley46914234872-2441
23Burton461011253881-4341
24Sunderland46716235280-2837
View full Championship table

