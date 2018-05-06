Match ends, Bolton Wanderers 3, Nottingham Forest 2.
Bolton Wanderers 3-2 Nottingham Forest
Bolton Wanderers produced a stunning comeback to beat Nottingham Forest and avoid relegation back to League One.
Two goals in the final three minutes from David Wheater and Aaron Wilbraham gave the Trotters a vital three points.
Adam Le Fondre had given the hosts the lead with a fierce volley but Ben Osborn quickly equalised with a powerful effort and Jack Colback smashed home to put Forest in front.
However, the late goals secured an improbable win and survival.
First Wheater scrambled the ball in to level, before veteran Wilbraham headed home to spark scenes of jubilation in the Macron Stadium and prompt a pitch invasion after the final whistle.
For so long the day had looked to be going the other way for the home faithful, with Colback's superb effort seemingly dooming them to an immediate return to League One.
A run of six defeats and one draw since beating Aston Villa on 17 March meant that Wanderers had started the game in 23rd position in the Championship, and a win for either Barnsley or Burton would have sent them down regardless of their own result.
Preston's late winner over the Brewers and Derby's 4-1 hammering of the Tykes, coupled with Bolton's superb comeback, secured another season of second-tier football for Phil Parkinson's men.
Line-ups
Bolton
- 13AlnwickSubstituted forHowardat 45'minutes
- 2Little
- 5Beevers
- 31Wheater
- 15RobinsonBooked at 45mins
- 21PratleyBooked at 13minsSubstituted forLe Fondreat 59'minutes
- 24Henry
- 10Ameobi
- 6Vela
- 22MoraisSubstituted forNooneat 77'minutes
- 18WilbrahamBooked at 89mins
Substitutes
- 3A Taylor
- 8Karacan
- 9Le Fondre
- 11Buckley
- 12Noone
- 32Burke
- 33Howard
Nottm Forest
- 33Kapino
- 27DarikwaBooked at 83mins
- 25Hobbs
- 13FoxBooked at 39mins
- 11Osborn
- 7BridcuttBooked at 7minsSubstituted forVelliosat 76'minutes
- 18Colback
- 32WatsonSubstituted forGuédiouraat 76'minutes
- 23LolleyBooked at 57mins
- 17Brereton
- 15TomlinSubstituted forCashat 61'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Lichaj
- 4Mancienne
- 5Guédioura
- 14Cash
- 31Bouchalakis
- 39Vellios
- 43Smith
- Referee:
- Scott Duncan
- Attendance:
- 18,289
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home43%
- Away57%
- Shots
- Home24
- Away12
- Shots on Target
- Home9
- Away4
- Corners
- Home6
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away11
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Bolton Wanderers 3, Nottingham Forest 2.
Attempt blocked. Adlène Guédioura (Nottingham Forest) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jack Hobbs.
Attempt missed. Apostolos Vellios (Nottingham Forest) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Adlène Guédioura with a headed pass following a corner.
Corner, Nottingham Forest. Conceded by Sammy Ameobi.
Foul by Matthew Cash (Nottingham Forest).
Sammy Ameobi (Bolton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Nottingham Forest. Conceded by Mark Little.
Attempt blocked. Daniel Fox (Nottingham Forest) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Joe Lolley.
Booking
Aaron Wilbraham (Bolton Wanderers) is shown the yellow card for excessive celebration.
Goal!
Goal! Bolton Wanderers 3, Nottingham Forest 2. Aaron Wilbraham (Bolton Wanderers) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Adam Le Fondre with a cross.
Goal!
Goal! Bolton Wanderers 2, Nottingham Forest 2. David Wheater (Bolton Wanderers) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Adam Le Fondre.
Offside, Nottingham Forest. Ben Osborn tries a through ball, but Joe Lolley is caught offside.
Attempt saved. Mark Beevers (Bolton Wanderers) header from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Craig Noone with a cross.
Corner, Bolton Wanderers. Conceded by Jack Hobbs.
Foul by Ben Osborn (Nottingham Forest).
Craig Noone (Bolton Wanderers) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt missed. David Wheater (Bolton Wanderers) header from the left side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Craig Noone with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Bolton Wanderers. Conceded by Daniel Fox.
Booking
Tendayi Darikwa (Nottingham Forest) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Tendayi Darikwa (Nottingham Forest).
Adam Le Fondre (Bolton Wanderers) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt saved. Matthew Cash (Nottingham Forest) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt saved. Ben Brereton (Nottingham Forest) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jack Colback.
Corner, Bolton Wanderers. Conceded by Adlène Guédioura.
Offside, Bolton Wanderers. Mark Little tries a through ball, but Aaron Wilbraham is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Aaron Wilbraham (Bolton Wanderers) header from the right side of the six yard box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Antonee Robinson with a cross.
Goal!
Goal! Bolton Wanderers 1, Nottingham Forest 2. Jack Colback (Nottingham Forest) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner.
Attempt missed. Ben Brereton (Nottingham Forest) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left.
Substitution
Substitution, Bolton Wanderers. Craig Noone replaces Filipe Morais.
Substitution
Substitution, Nottingham Forest. Apostolos Vellios replaces Liam Bridcutt.
Substitution
Substitution, Nottingham Forest. Adlène Guédioura replaces Ben Watson.
Attempt missed. Adam Le Fondre (Bolton Wanderers) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is just a bit too high.
Corner, Bolton Wanderers. Conceded by Tendayi Darikwa.
Attempt missed. Josh Vela (Bolton Wanderers) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
Foul by Liam Bridcutt (Nottingham Forest).
Karl Henry (Bolton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Goal!
Goal! Bolton Wanderers 1, Nottingham Forest 1. Ben Osborn (Nottingham Forest) left footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Joe Lolley.
Goal!
Goal! Bolton Wanderers 1, Nottingham Forest 0. Adam Le Fondre (Bolton Wanderers) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner.
Attempt missed. Karl Henry (Bolton Wanderers) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.