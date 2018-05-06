Bolton Wanderers 3-2 Nottingham Forest

Aaron Wilbraham stoops to head home the crucial winner for Bolton

Bolton Wanderers produced a stunning comeback to beat Nottingham Forest and avoid relegation back to League One.

Two goals in the final three minutes from David Wheater and Aaron Wilbraham gave the Trotters a vital three points.

Adam Le Fondre had given the hosts the lead with a fierce volley but Ben Osborn quickly equalised with a powerful effort and Jack Colback smashed home to put Forest in front.

However, the late goals secured an improbable win and survival.

First Wheater scrambled the ball in to level, before veteran Wilbraham headed home to spark scenes of jubilation in the Macron Stadium and prompt a pitch invasion after the final whistle.

For so long the day had looked to be going the other way for the home faithful, with Colback's superb effort seemingly dooming them to an immediate return to League One.

A run of six defeats and one draw since beating Aston Villa on 17 March meant that Wanderers had started the game in 23rd position in the Championship, and a win for either Barnsley or Burton would have sent them down regardless of their own result.

Preston's late winner over the Brewers and Derby's 4-1 hammering of the Tykes, coupled with Bolton's superb comeback, secured another season of second-tier football for Phil Parkinson's men.