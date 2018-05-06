Championship
Bolton3Nottm Forest2

Bolton Wanderers 3-2 Nottingham Forest

Bolton
Aaron Wilbraham stoops to head home the crucial winner for Bolton

Bolton Wanderers produced a stunning comeback to beat Nottingham Forest and avoid relegation back to League One.

Two goals in the final three minutes from David Wheater and Aaron Wilbraham gave the Trotters a vital three points.

Adam Le Fondre had given the hosts the lead with a fierce volley but Ben Osborn quickly equalised with a powerful effort and Jack Colback smashed home to put Forest in front.

However, the late goals secured an improbable win and survival.

First Wheater scrambled the ball in to level, before veteran Wilbraham headed home to spark scenes of jubilation in the Macron Stadium and prompt a pitch invasion after the final whistle.

For so long the day had looked to be going the other way for the home faithful, with Colback's superb effort seemingly dooming them to an immediate return to League One.

A run of six defeats and one draw since beating Aston Villa on 17 March meant that Wanderers had started the game in 23rd position in the Championship, and a win for either Barnsley or Burton would have sent them down regardless of their own result.

Preston's late winner over the Brewers and Derby's 4-1 hammering of the Tykes, coupled with Bolton's superb comeback, secured another season of second-tier football for Phil Parkinson's men.

Line-ups

Bolton

  • 13AlnwickSubstituted forHowardat 45'minutes
  • 2Little
  • 5Beevers
  • 31Wheater
  • 15RobinsonBooked at 45mins
  • 21PratleyBooked at 13minsSubstituted forLe Fondreat 59'minutes
  • 24Henry
  • 10Ameobi
  • 6Vela
  • 22MoraisSubstituted forNooneat 77'minutes
  • 18WilbrahamBooked at 89mins

Substitutes

  • 3A Taylor
  • 8Karacan
  • 9Le Fondre
  • 11Buckley
  • 12Noone
  • 32Burke
  • 33Howard

Nottm Forest

  • 33Kapino
  • 27DarikwaBooked at 83mins
  • 25Hobbs
  • 13FoxBooked at 39mins
  • 11Osborn
  • 7BridcuttBooked at 7minsSubstituted forVelliosat 76'minutes
  • 18Colback
  • 32WatsonSubstituted forGuédiouraat 76'minutes
  • 23LolleyBooked at 57mins
  • 17Brereton
  • 15TomlinSubstituted forCashat 61'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Lichaj
  • 4Mancienne
  • 5Guédioura
  • 14Cash
  • 31Bouchalakis
  • 39Vellios
  • 43Smith
Referee:
Scott Duncan
Attendance:
18,289

Match Stats

Home TeamBoltonAway TeamNottm Forest
Possession
Home43%
Away57%
Shots
Home24
Away12
Shots on Target
Home9
Away4
Corners
Home6
Away2
Fouls
Home12
Away11

Live Text

Match ends, Bolton Wanderers 3, Nottingham Forest 2.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Bolton Wanderers 3, Nottingham Forest 2.

Attempt blocked. Adlène Guédioura (Nottingham Forest) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jack Hobbs.

Attempt missed. Apostolos Vellios (Nottingham Forest) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Adlène Guédioura with a headed pass following a corner.

Corner, Nottingham Forest. Conceded by Sammy Ameobi.

Foul by Matthew Cash (Nottingham Forest).

Sammy Ameobi (Bolton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Nottingham Forest. Conceded by Mark Little.

Attempt blocked. Daniel Fox (Nottingham Forest) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Joe Lolley.

Booking

Aaron Wilbraham (Bolton Wanderers) is shown the yellow card for excessive celebration.

Goal!

Goal! Bolton Wanderers 3, Nottingham Forest 2. Aaron Wilbraham (Bolton Wanderers) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Adam Le Fondre with a cross.

Goal!

Goal! Bolton Wanderers 2, Nottingham Forest 2. David Wheater (Bolton Wanderers) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Adam Le Fondre.

Offside, Nottingham Forest. Ben Osborn tries a through ball, but Joe Lolley is caught offside.

Attempt saved. Mark Beevers (Bolton Wanderers) header from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Craig Noone with a cross.

Corner, Bolton Wanderers. Conceded by Jack Hobbs.

Foul by Ben Osborn (Nottingham Forest).

Craig Noone (Bolton Wanderers) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Attempt missed. David Wheater (Bolton Wanderers) header from the left side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Craig Noone with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Bolton Wanderers. Conceded by Daniel Fox.

Booking

Tendayi Darikwa (Nottingham Forest) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Tendayi Darikwa (Nottingham Forest).

Adam Le Fondre (Bolton Wanderers) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Attempt saved. Matthew Cash (Nottingham Forest) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Attempt saved. Ben Brereton (Nottingham Forest) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jack Colback.

Corner, Bolton Wanderers. Conceded by Adlène Guédioura.

Offside, Bolton Wanderers. Mark Little tries a through ball, but Aaron Wilbraham is caught offside.

Attempt missed. Aaron Wilbraham (Bolton Wanderers) header from the right side of the six yard box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Antonee Robinson with a cross.

Goal!

Goal! Bolton Wanderers 1, Nottingham Forest 2. Jack Colback (Nottingham Forest) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner.

Attempt missed. Ben Brereton (Nottingham Forest) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left.

Substitution

Substitution, Bolton Wanderers. Craig Noone replaces Filipe Morais.

Substitution

Substitution, Nottingham Forest. Apostolos Vellios replaces Liam Bridcutt.

Substitution

Substitution, Nottingham Forest. Adlène Guédioura replaces Ben Watson.

Attempt missed. Adam Le Fondre (Bolton Wanderers) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is just a bit too high.

Corner, Bolton Wanderers. Conceded by Tendayi Darikwa.

Attempt missed. Josh Vela (Bolton Wanderers) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.

Foul by Liam Bridcutt (Nottingham Forest).

Karl Henry (Bolton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Goal!

Goal! Bolton Wanderers 1, Nottingham Forest 1. Ben Osborn (Nottingham Forest) left footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Joe Lolley.

Goal!

Goal! Bolton Wanderers 1, Nottingham Forest 0. Adam Le Fondre (Bolton Wanderers) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner.

Attempt missed. Karl Henry (Bolton Wanderers) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wolves46309782394399
2Cardiff462791069393090
3Fulham462513879463388
4Aston Villa4624111172423083
5Middlesbrough4622101467452276
6Derby4620151170482275
7Preston4619161157461173
8Millwall4619151256451172
9Brentford4618151362521069
10Sheff Utd46209176255769
11Bristol City461716136758967
12Ipswich46179205760-360
13Leeds46179205964-560
14Norwich461515164960-1160
15Sheff Wed461415175960-157
16QPR461511205870-1256
17Nottm Forest46158235165-1453
18Hull461116197070049
19Birmingham46137263868-3046
20Reading461014224870-2244
21Bolton461013233974-3543
22Barnsley46914234872-2441
23Burton461011253881-4341
24Sunderland46716235280-2837
View full Championship table

