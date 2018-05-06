Championship
Preston2Burton1

Preston North End 2-1 Burton Albion

Nigel Clough
Nigel Clough suffered his first relegation in 20 seasons as a manager

Burton were relegated from the Championship after losing to 10-man Preston, who missed out on a play-off place despite the result.

Callum Robinson headed the hosts in front after Josh Harrop's corner was nodded across goal by Paul Huntington.

Burton were given hope when Preston forward Billy Bodin was given a second yellow card for simulation.

Hope Akpan fired in the equaliser from 25 yards out, but Louis Moult slotted in late on to win it for Preston.

But Alex Neil's side finished outside the top six, as Derby's 4-1 win over Barnsley assured the Rams of the final play-off spot.

Burton unable to repeat their heroics

The result meant the Brewers were unable to repeat their heroics of 2016-17, when they avoided relegation by a single point in what was their first season of second-tier football.

Nigel Clough's side appeared doomed this term after a 5-0 home loss to Hull on 10 April left them bottom of the table, seven points from safety with just four matches remaining.

But consecutive victories against Derby County, Sunderland and Bolton followed to give Burton real hope of another escape.

However, Sunday's defeat confirmed they would suffer relegation for the first time in 41 years.

For former Derby and Sheffield United boss Clough, it is the first time he has suffered relegation in his 20-year managerial career, 14 seasons of which have been spent with the Brewers.

Brewers' Football League journey

  • 2008-09: Conference Premier champions.
  • 2012-13: League Two play-off semi-finalists, losing to Bradford City over two legs.
  • 2013-14: Beaten by Fleetwood in League Two play-off final.
  • 2014-15: League Two champions and promoted to third tier of English football for the first time in their history.
  • 2015-16: Second in League One in their first season of third-tier football, promoted to Championship for first time.

Preston manager Alex Neil:

"I've really enjoyed my year and there's much more to come going forward. We are not far away and we have improvement to make.

"We can reflect on the season and reflect on a few things that mean we have come up short, but also with a lot of pride in what we have managed to achieve.

"There are elements we need to improve. What we need is to push it on again and, if we can, improve the squad over the summer.

"I want to get as much as we can get done as early as we can and bring more competition into certain places. Without competition, improvement doesn't take place."

Burton Albion boss Nigel Clough:

"Everybody in the dressing room is really flat as you would expect. There are a lot of upset players in there.

"But we are down and have been relegated because of a reason - over 46 games we haven't been good enough it's as simple as that.

"We just didn't get enough points ultimately, we had too many draws and we wasted too many opportunities across the course of the season.

"What made it worse for us is that it all happened so late. Bolton were always going to be the problem. You always worry when your rivals are playing against a team with nothing to play for."

Line-ups

Preston

  • 1Rudd
  • 14Fisher
  • 5Clarke
  • 23HuntingtonBooked at 82mins
  • 3Cunningham
  • 4Pearson
  • 8BrowneSubstituted forMoultat 81'minutes
  • 39BodinBooked at 50mins
  • 10HarropSubstituted forGallagherat 69'minutes
  • 37Robinson
  • 24MaguireSubstituted forBarkhuizenat 59'minutes

Substitutes

  • 11Johnson
  • 12Gallagher
  • 17Spurr
  • 21Moult
  • 22Maxwell
  • 29Barkhuizen
  • 32Earl

Burton

  • 1Bywater
  • 2Brayford
  • 15Naylor
  • 5McFadzean
  • 12FlanaganSubstituted forDyerat 74'minutes
  • 19DavenportSubstituted forBentat 61'minutes
  • 17Sordell
  • 7Murphy
  • 21Akpan
  • 10AkinsBooked at 80mins
  • 27BoyceBooked at 48mins

Substitutes

  • 4Allen
  • 9Bent
  • 11Dyer
  • 20Samuelsen
  • 23Buxton
  • 24Campbell
  • 26Sbarra
Referee:
Andy Madley
Attendance:
17,058

Match Stats

Home TeamPrestonAway TeamBurton
Possession
Home57%
Away43%
Shots
Home18
Away21
Shots on Target
Home6
Away5
Corners
Home6
Away8
Fouls
Home10
Away12

Live Text

Match ends, Preston North End 2, Burton Albion 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Preston North End 2, Burton Albion 1.

Foul by Louis Moult (Preston North End).

John Brayford (Burton Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Declan Rudd (Preston North End) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Lucas Akins (Burton Albion).

Attempt missed. Liam Boyce (Burton Albion) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box misses to the right following a set piece situation.

Attempt saved. Darren Bent (Burton Albion) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Kyle McFadzean with a headed pass.

Offside, Preston North End. Ben Pearson tries a through ball, but Callum Robinson is caught offside.

Attempt blocked. Liam Boyce (Burton Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Marvin Sordell.

Attempt missed. Louis Moult (Preston North End) right footed shot from more than 40 yards on the right wing misses to the left.

Goal!

Goal! Preston North End 2, Burton Albion 1. Louis Moult (Preston North End) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Ben Pearson following a fast break.

Attempt blocked. Liam Boyce (Burton Albion) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Marvin Sordell.

Attempt saved. Callum Robinson (Preston North End) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Ben Pearson.

Attempt missed. Callum Robinson (Preston North End) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Tom Barkhuizen.

Attempt missed. Paul Gallagher (Preston North End) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left from a direct free kick.

Louis Moult (Preston North End) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Hope Akpan (Burton Albion).

Attempt missed. Hope Akpan (Burton Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.

Foul by Darnell Fisher (Preston North End).

Lucas Akins (Burton Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt saved. Paul Gallagher (Preston North End) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.

Tom Barkhuizen (Preston North End) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Kyle McFadzean (Burton Albion).

Corner, Preston North End. Conceded by Lucas Akins.

Attempt blocked. Callum Robinson (Preston North End) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Paul Gallagher with a cross.

Darnell Fisher (Preston North End) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Lucas Akins (Burton Albion).

Booking

Paul Huntington (Preston North End) is shown the yellow card.

Foul by Paul Huntington (Preston North End).

Darren Bent (Burton Albion) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Substitution

Substitution, Preston North End. Louis Moult replaces Alan Browne.

Booking

Lucas Akins (Burton Albion) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Darnell Fisher (Preston North End) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Lucas Akins (Burton Albion).

Substitution

Substitution, Burton Albion. Lloyd Dyer replaces Tom Flanagan.

Attempt missed. Tom Clarke (Preston North End) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Paul Gallagher with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Preston North End. Conceded by Tom Flanagan.

Corner, Preston North End. Conceded by Stephen Bywater.

Attempt saved. Paul Gallagher (Preston North End) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Ben Pearson.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wolves46309782394399
2Cardiff462791069393090
3Fulham462513879463388
4Aston Villa4624111172423083
5Middlesbrough4622101467452276
6Derby4620151170482275
7Preston4619161157461173
8Millwall4619151256451172
9Brentford4618151362521069
10Sheff Utd46209176255769
11Bristol City461716136758967
12Ipswich46179205760-360
13Leeds46179205964-560
14Norwich461515164960-1160
15Sheff Wed461415175960-157
16QPR461511205870-1256
17Nottm Forest46158235165-1453
18Hull461116197070049
19Birmingham46137263868-3046
20Reading461014224870-2244
21Bolton461013233974-3543
22Barnsley46914234872-2441
23Burton461011253881-4341
24Sunderland46716235280-2837
View full Championship table

Top Stories

Related to this story

Explore the BBC

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Rugbytots having fun!

Rugbytots Chilterns
Children jumping over hurdles

Mini Athletics - Godalming

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired