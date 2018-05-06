Brentford 1-1 Hull City

Sergi Canos scored three goals in 31 games for Brentford this season

Brentford and Hull ended their season with an entertaining Championship draw at Griffin Park.

Sergi Canos put the Bees in front with a glancing header after Emiliano Marcondes had headed Alan Judge's cross back into a dangerous area.

But Hull equalised against the run of play when Jarrod Bowen stabbed in from Jon Toral's header down.

The visitors could have won the game after the break, but Luke Daniels saved Harry Wilson's penalty.

Judge also fired narrowly wide from distance and Marcondes headed just over the bar at the other end as both sides pushed for winners late on.

The result meant Brentford finished ninth in the table, six points outside the play-offs, while Hull ended up eight points clear of relegation in 18th place.

Brentford boss Dean Smith:

"There's always going to be speculation about managers or players when a side does well, particularly when it's a club our size.

"But there is a long-term plan at this club and I'm acutely aware of what I have got here and that is always a big factor.

"It is a proper family club - in fact I was shocked to see my daughter walk out for the lap of honour with me.

"If you leave it's not always rosy and the grass isn't always greener. There has to be a good reason to leave rather than moving on all the time."

Hull City boss Nigel Adkins:

"I just picked 11 to try to win a game of football. It was an entertaining game between two sides who wanted to play football.

"Brentford are a good side and I love watching them play, but if you give the ball away cheaply it's going to take a while to get it back and in these scorching conditions you don't want to have to work hard to get it back.

"I'm disappointed we didn't win it because of the penalty but it was an entertaining game and our fans were magnificent all afternoon."