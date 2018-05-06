Brentford 1-1 Hull City

Match ends, Brentford 1, Hull City 1.
Brentford and Hull ended their season with an entertaining Championship draw at Griffin Park.
Sergi Canos put the Bees in front with a glancing header after Emiliano Marcondes had headed Alan Judge's cross back into a dangerous area.
But Hull equalised against the run of play when Jarrod Bowen stabbed in from Jon Toral's header down.
The visitors could have won the game after the break, but Luke Daniels saved Harry Wilson's penalty.
Judge also fired narrowly wide from distance and Marcondes headed just over the bar at the other end as both sides pushed for winners late on.
The result meant Brentford finished ninth in the table, six points outside the play-offs, while Hull ended up eight points clear of relegation in 18th place.
Brentford boss Dean Smith:
"There's always going to be speculation about managers or players when a side does well, particularly when it's a club our size.
"But there is a long-term plan at this club and I'm acutely aware of what I have got here and that is always a big factor.
"It is a proper family club - in fact I was shocked to see my daughter walk out for the lap of honour with me.
"If you leave it's not always rosy and the grass isn't always greener. There has to be a good reason to leave rather than moving on all the time."
Hull City boss Nigel Adkins:
"I just picked 11 to try to win a game of football. It was an entertaining game between two sides who wanted to play football.
"Brentford are a good side and I love watching them play, but if you give the ball away cheaply it's going to take a while to get it back and in these scorching conditions you don't want to have to work hard to get it back.
"I'm disappointed we didn't win it because of the penalty but it was an entertaining game and our fans were magnificent all afternoon."
Full Time
Second Half ends, Brentford 1, Hull City 1.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Daniel Batty (Hull City) because of an injury.
Attempt missed. Emiliano Marcondes (Brentford) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Alan Judge with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Brentford. Conceded by Kevin Stewart.
Attempt missed. Alan Judge (Brentford) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Ryan Woods.
Attempt blocked. Chiedozie Ogbene (Brentford) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ollie Watkins.
Corner, Brentford. Conceded by Fikayo Tomori.
Attempt blocked. Ollie Watkins (Brentford) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Alan Judge with a cross.
Corner, Brentford. Conceded by David Marshall.
Attempt saved. Kamohelo Mokotjo (Brentford) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Emiliano Marcondes.
Attempt missed. Emiliano Marcondes (Brentford) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Alan Judge with a cross.
Attempt blocked. Chiedozie Ogbene (Brentford) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Emiliano Marcondes.
Foul by Ryan Woods (Brentford).
Evandro (Hull City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Alan Judge (Brentford).
Daniel Batty (Hull City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Alan Judge (Brentford) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Kamohelo Mokotjo.
Chiedozie Ogbene (Brentford) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Fraizer Campbell (Hull City).
Substitution
Substitution, Brentford. Chiedozie Ogbene replaces Josh McEachran.
Corner, Brentford. Conceded by Jon Toral.
Ollie Watkins (Brentford) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Daniel Batty (Hull City).
Ryan Woods (Brentford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Michael Hector (Hull City).
Attempt saved. Fraizer Campbell (Hull City) right footed shot from very close range is saved in the centre of the goal.
Corner, Hull City. Conceded by Josh Clarke.
Attempt missed. Kevin Stewart (Hull City) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Evandro following a set piece situation.
Foul by Josh Clarke (Brentford).
Ola Aina (Hull City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Yoann Barbet (Brentford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Evandro (Hull City).
Foul by Yoann Barbet (Brentford).
Fraizer Campbell (Hull City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Emiliano Marcondes (Brentford) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Kamohelo Mokotjo.
Attempt blocked. Ryan Woods (Brentford) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Josh Clarke.
Josh McEachran (Brentford) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Kevin Stewart (Hull City).