Match ends, Dunfermline Athletic 0, Dundee United 0.
Dunfermline Athletic 0-0 Dundee United
-
- From the section Scottish Premiership
Dundee United had to settle for a first-leg draw in their Premiership play-off quarter-final despite Dunfermline being reduced to 10 men.
Lee Ashcroft was sent off after 54 minutes for felling Scott McDonald but the Pars survived comfortably enough.
Declan McManus earlier flicked a header against the bar and Fraser Aird's effort was tipped over by Deniz Mehmet.
Scott Fraser and McDonald went close for United but they were grateful for Mehmet when he denied Nicky Clark.
The second leg will take place at Tannadice on Friday, 4 May, with the winners facing Livingston, who finished second, in another two-legged encounter at the semi-final stage.
Dunfermline had not beaten United at East End Park for 11 years but started with the confidence of a 10-match unbeaten run behind them, Aird proving a threat down the left flank.
The hosts were forced into a change after 24 minutes when Andy Ryan was forced off with a hamstring injury, McManus coming on.
Within seconds he came close to making the breakthrough, inches away from connecting with Clark's dangerous ball into the box.
The former Morton striker then saw his header come back off the underside of the crossbar with Mehmet scrambling across his line.
Scott Fraser tried his luck for United, referee Bobby Madden turning down their claims for a penalty when his effort was deflected wide.
Ten minutes into the second half came the game's controversial moment, when McDonald was sent through on goal 30 yards out and was brought down by Ashcroft.
Referee Bobby Madden immediately brought out the red card, with the hosts forced to play the final 35 minutes with 10 men.
"It was never a red card," Pars boss Allan Johnston told BBC Scotland. "It was a big decision and a bad call. Hopefully the referee will look at it and realise it was a big mistake.
"Credit to the players - they stuck in and defended really well. I thought for the majority of the game we were the better team, and even with 10 men, we created chances on the counter-attack."
'We needed more patience against 10 men'
United sensed an opportunity and Fraser was inches away with a drive from just inside the box, while McDonald forced Lee Robinson into a magnificent one-handed save.
Dunfermline were not content to hang on though and Clark forced Mehmet into a magnificent diving save high to his right.
United boss Csaba Laszlo admitted his side "should win the game" given their numerical advantage.
"We had a couple of chances but the problem is we didn't score," he said. "We needed more patience against 10 men to pass the ball more and find the killer pass.
"But Dunfermline were favourites at home and we didn't concede a goal, so let's go to Tannadice and hopefully we can score goals there."
Line-ups
Dunfermline
- 25Robinson
- 2WilliamsonSubstituted forWedderburnat 88'minutes
- 5Morris
- 6AshcroftBooked at 55mins
- 3Martin
- 7HigginbothamBooked at 55minsSubstituted forTalbotat 63'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 26Vincent
- 28Craigen
- 17Aird
- 16RyanSubstituted forMcManusat 25'minutes
- 10Clark
Substitutes
- 8Wedderburn
- 9McManus
- 11Cardle
- 12Armstrong
- 14Talbot
- 18Duthie
- 20Gill
Dundee Utd
- 21Mehmet
- 29RalstonBooked at 82mins
- 2Murdoch
- 91Mohsni
- 17Robson
- 10FraserBooked at 51mins
- 16Flood
- 24GillespieSubstituted forStantonat 68'minutes
- 11KingBooked at 73mins
- 8McDonald
- 9MikkelsenSubstituted forLyngat 75'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Scobbie
- 7McMullan
- 12Stanton
- 14Edjenguele
- 15Slater
- 20Lewis
- 58Lyng
- Referee:
- Bobby Madden
- Attendance:
- 6,474
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home48%
- Away52%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away11
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away3
- Corners
- Home6
- Away8
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away10
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Dunfermline Athletic 0, Dundee United 0.
Booking
Jason Talbot (Dunfermline Athletic) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Jason Talbot (Dunfermline Athletic).
Scott Fraser (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Dunfermline Athletic. Nathaniel Wedderburn replaces Ryan Williamson because of an injury.
Delay in match Ryan Williamson (Dunfermline Athletic) because of an injury.
Booking
Anthony Ralston (Dundee United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Attempt saved. Billy King (Dundee United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Corner, Dundee United. Conceded by Fraser Aird.
Substitution
Substitution, Dundee United. Emil Lyng replaces Thomas Mikkelsen.
Fraser Aird (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Anthony Ralston (Dundee United).
Booking
Billy King (Dundee United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
James Craigen (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Billy King (Dundee United).
Corner, Dundee United. Conceded by Callum Morris.
Attempt blocked. Bilel Mohsni (Dundee United) header from the centre of the box is blocked.
Corner, Dundee United. Conceded by Callum Morris.
Corner, Dundee United. Conceded by Ryan Williamson.
Attempt blocked. Billy King (Dundee United) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
Corner, Dundee United. Conceded by Ryan Williamson.
Attempt blocked. Samuel Stanton (Dundee United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, Dundee United. Samuel Stanton replaces Grant Gillespie.
Corner, Dunfermline Athletic. Conceded by Willo Flood.
Attempt saved. Nicky Clark (Dunfermline Athletic) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt blocked. Nicky Clark (Dunfermline Athletic) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, Dunfermline Athletic. Jason Talbot replaces Kallum Higginbotham.
James Craigen (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Grant Gillespie (Dundee United).
Attempt saved. Scott McDonald (Dundee United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Corner, Dundee United. Conceded by Lee Robinson.
Attempt saved. Scott McDonald (Dundee United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Foul by Declan McManus (Dunfermline Athletic).
Anthony Ralston (Dundee United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt missed. Scott Fraser (Dundee United) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Attempt missed. Scott Fraser (Dundee United) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right from a direct free kick.
Booking
Kallum Higginbotham (Dunfermline Athletic) is shown the yellow card.
Dismissal
Lee Ashcroft (Dunfermline Athletic) is shown the red card.
Foul by Lee Ashcroft (Dunfermline Athletic).