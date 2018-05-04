Dundee United 2-1 Dunfermline (agg 2-1)

Sam Stanton's goal kept Dundee United's promotion bid on course

Dundee United came from behind to beat Dunfermline and reach the Scottish Premiership play-off semi-final, where they will play Livingston.

With the sides drawing 0-0 on Tuesday, Declan McManus's close-range finish put the Pars in front on aggregate.

McManus missed a chance to double the visitors' lead before the break.

The hosts - relegated in 2016 - levelled through Scott McDonald and Sam Stanton fired the winner after driving at the Pars defence.

Livi finished as Championship runners-up and will visit Tannadice on Monday, with the return at the Tony Macaroni Arena next Friday. The Premiership's second bottom side will face the semi-final winner in the final.

Dunfermline, having finished behind United in the Championship, will remain in the second tier for next season.

Allan Johnston promised pre-match that his Pars side would not sit back and would look to take the game to United and his team proved their manager right by doing precisely that.

Fraser Aird on the left and Kallum Higginbotham on the right supplied the width and looked the likely source of trouble for the home side and so it proved to be. Aird worked free on the left flank and supplied a powerful low cross that was neatly flicked in by McManus.

McManus scored his first goal since January to put Dunfermline in front

Dunfermline dominated the first half as United struggled to find a way to link up, with Lee Robinson in the visitors' goal having nothing more than mundane tasks to complete.

In the opposite goal Deniz Mehmet had the opposite problem as United fought to keep Dunfermline at bay with chances falling to Clark and McManus.

McManus found himself onside after 35 minutes but chose to check along the line before progressing clean in on goal - his hesitation allowed Mehmet to close the angle and save the striker's effort which left Aird, who had ran in support of McManus, frustrated at the lack of a pass to allow him to score. It would prove to be a pivotal moment of the match.

Home manager Csaba Lazlo introduced Thomas Mikkelsen in place of Paul McMullan at the break and the Danish striker played a crucial role in the leveller.

A Billy King corner was met by Mikkelsen and it looked like Robinson would gather but McDonald nipped in to steer the ball beyond the goalkeeper.

McDonald's goal was his 16th of the season

Mehemt appeared to injure himself celebrating the equaliser and he stayed on only for a few minutes. His replacement Harry Lewis then produced a great save from a McManus header.

Stanton then worked a one-two as he advanced on goal, got the break of the ball inside the box andhe calmly finished to put United ahead.

Dunfermline threw on Jean-Yves Mvoto and Joe Cardle but they could not find a way back as United held on to their precious lead.

Post-match reaction

Dundee United manager Csaba Laszlo: "We had to change tactically. In the second half, we changed. My team showed character.

"Deniz Mehmet, he saved fantastically. If you go 2-0 down in the first half, definitely you don't talk so easily about this game.

"Dunfermline were a fair opponent and a very hard one. The next two games against Livingston, it will be very difficult."