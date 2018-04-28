BBC Sport - Swansea 0-1 Chelsea: Swans commitment can keep us up - Carlos Carvalhal
Swans commitment can keep us up - Carvalhal
Carlos Carvalhal praises Swansea's "heart and commitment" following their 1-0 defeat to Chelsea which sees them just one point above the relegation zone after Southampton beat Bournemouth.
MATCH REPORT: Swansea 0-1 Chelsea
Watch all the highlights from Sunday's fixtures on Match of the Day , Saturday 28 April at 22:20 GMT on BBC One and the BBC Sport website & app.
