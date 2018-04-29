'Nobody can deny we were the best side' - Ayr United boss Ian McCall

Ian McCall led Ayr United to the Scottish League One title

Manager Ian McCall insists Ayr United are well worthy of the League One title they clinched in dramatic fashion.

Raith Rovers topped the table by a point heading into Saturday's final round of fixtures but were held to a goalless draw by Alloa Athletic.

Ayr beat Albion Rovers to snatch the title from their Fife rivals, sparking joyous scenes at Somerset Park.

"I don't think anybody can deny we were the best side in the league," an emotional McCall told BBC Scotland.

The former Rangers midfielder was appointed United boss in 2015 following a three-year absence from management as he battled to overcome a gambling addiction.

Ayr opted to upgrade their semi-professional set-up to a full-time operation after being relegated from the Championship last term.

Supporters invaded the pitch after Ayr's win over Albion Rovers

The Honest Men finished the season with 76 points from their 36 League One fixtures, scoring more league goals (92) than any other team in the Scottish Professional Football League.

"Great spirit from the players all season," McCall said. "It's our first season full-time, there's been an awful lot of teething problems. No physiotherapist at times, no balls at times, no assistant manager or coaches at times.

"It's a magnificent achievement and I'm so, so happy for Lachlan Cameron, the chairman. He's done so, so much and there wouldn't be a football club if it wasn't for him.

"He gave me a chance when I'd been out of the game working in the media for three-and-a-half years - a lot of people wouldn't have because of well-documented problems.

"But he saw something in me and hopefully I've repaid him.

"Commiserations to Raith Rovers, it was a great chase and a great season, but I don't think anybody can say we weren't the best footballing team in the league."

It looked like Ayr's chance to clinch automatic promotion may have passed them by when they suffered back-to-back league defeats in their previous two outings.

McCall shared in Ayr's glory with son, Edson

"Two weeks ago, I was getting touted for manager of the year; before the game I thought I was getting the bullet," McCall joked.

"My boy was here. I didn't really want him to come down because I knew, if things didn't go well, it could turn a wee bit ugly.

"But he came and there were some tears and a cuddle in the office afterwards, which was fantastic."