Premier League stats: Moore, Brighton, Tosun, Crystal Palace, Baines

Matt Phillips’ goal against Newcastle was his first in 22 games in all competitions for West Brom

Southampton beat Bournemouth to edge closer to Premier League safety, West Brom defeated Newcastle to hold on to survival hopes, and Crystal Palace recorded a 5-0 win over Leicester to move further clear of the relegation zone.

Burnley's participation in the Europa League next season is almost confirmed after they drew 0-0 at home to Brighton, Liverpool drew with Stoke at home and Everton beat Huddersfield.

Here are some of the day's best Premier League stats: