BBC Sport - Huddersfield Town 0-2 Everton: David Wagner rues missed chances
Huddersfield beaten by Everton's quality - Wagner
- From the section Huddersfield
Huddersfield Town boss David Wagner says his team were unable to cope with Everton's "quality" during his side's 2-0 home defeat to the Toffees.
MATCH REPORT: Huddersfield Town 0-2 Everton
Watch all the highlights from Saturday's fixtures on Match of the Day, Saturday 28 April at 22:20 GMT on BBC One and the BBC Sport website & app.
Premier League manager reaction
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired