BBC Sport - Huddersfield Town 0-2 Everton: Sam Allardyce praises "excellent" Toffees
Allardyce hails 'excellent' Everton performance
Everton manager Sam Allardyce says his side were "too good" for Huddersfield Town during their 2-0 Premier League win at The John Smiths Stadium.
MATCH REPORT: Huddersfield Town 0-2 Everton
