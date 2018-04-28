BBC Sport - Sam Allardyce right to be 'miffed' by Everton crowd reaction - Alan Shearer

Allardyce right to be 'miffed' by negative fan reaction

  • From the section Everton

Match of the Day pundit Alan Shearer says Everton manager Sam Allardyce has every right to be "miffed" by the negative reaction to his tenure by a section of the Toffees fans, as he has "done the job and more".

