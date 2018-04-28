Scottish League One: Ayr United pip Raith Rovers to title and automatic promotion

Ayr United secured their return to the Championship at the first time of asking

Ayr United won the Scottish League One title and promotion after bettering Raith Rovers' result on the final day of fixtures.

Raith had led Ayr by a point but could only draw 0-0 with Alloa Athletic.

Ian McCall's Ayr were 2-0 winners at home to Albion Rovers, whose defeat means they are relegated to League Two.

Alloa moved above Arbroath into third after the latter lost to 3-0 Queen's Park while Stranraer beat East Fife 3-2 and Airdrieonians lost 2-1 to Forfar.

Queen's Park's 3-0 win took them above Albion Rovers into the relegation play-off spot while the Fifers lost 3-2 at home to Stranraer.

At Somerset Park, Craig Moore had the Honest Men in front by half-time and Declan McDaid doubled their lead late on.

McDaid scored his 13th goal of the season and his first since February

There was then an anxious wait for the Ayr fans as Barry Smith's Raith pressed for a winner at Stark's Park but it did not come for the Kirkcaldy side, who, like Ayr, were relegated last term.

Alloa finish a point above Arbroath and will face Raith Rovers in the Championship play-off semi-final while Arbroath will take on Dumbarton, who finished second bottom of the second tier.

Queen's Park had started the day bottom but Robbie Leitch gave them a first-minute lead against Arbroath at Hampden and Luke Donnelly netted twice after the break for the Spiders, who will face League Two side Stenhousemuir in the League One play-off semi-final.

Scott Agnew's first-half goal and Grant Anderson's brace of headers put Stranraer three up at Bayview and Craig Watson Jonathan Page replied for East Fife.

Greg Hurst scored for Forfar Athletic at Airdrie before the hosts had Kieran MacDonald sent off for a foul on Jamie Bain.

Ryan Conroy then levelled for the Diamonds from the penalty spot after Jake Hastie had been fouled by Bain but Mark Millar's free-kick gave Forfar victory.