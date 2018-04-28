BBC Sport - Newcastle 0-1 West Brom: Rafa Benitez unhappy with dip in form
Newcastle have dipped since reaching safety - Benitez
Newcastle United boss Rafa Benitez says his players' performance has dipped since they reached safety from relegation, following a 1-0 defeat by West Bromwich Albion.
MATCH REPORT: Newcastle United 0-1 West Bromwich Albion
