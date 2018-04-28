BBC Sport - Liverpool 0-0 Stoke: Last two games not for faint-hearted - Paul Lambert
Last two games not for faint-hearted - Lambert
- From the section Stoke
Stoke City boss Paul Lambert says the last two games of their season will be "one hell of a fight" after his side's 0-0 draw away at Liverpool, left them three points from safety.
MATCH REPORT: Liverpool 0-0 Stoke City
Premier League manager reaction
