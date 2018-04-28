BBC Sport - Southampton 2-1 Bournemouth: Mark Hughes hails 'huge result'
Beating Cherries huge result - Hughes
Southampton
Southampton boss, Mark Hughes, says their 2-1 win against Bournemouth is a "huge result" as they battle for Premier League survival.
MATCH REPORT: Southampton 2-1 AFC Bournemouth
Premier League manager reaction
