BBC Sport - Liverpool 0-0 Stoke: Jurgen Klopp says draw could be "important point"
Stalemate could be very important point - Klopp
Liverpool boss, Jurgen Klopp, says their goalless draw against Stoke at Anfield could turn out to have earned the Reds a "very important point."
MATCH REPORT: Liverpool 0-0 Stoke City
