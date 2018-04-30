Neil Warnock: Cardiff City boss hails his side for handling pressure

Neil Warnock has been in football as a player, coach and manager for 50-years

Cardiff City manager Neil Warnock hailed his players for holding their nerve as they moved to within a result of promotion to the Premier League.

Cardiff's 2-0 win at Hull means they will go up on Sunday as long as they match Fulham's result at Birmingham.

The Bluebirds are set for a record league crowd at Cardiff City Stadium having sold out their home allocation for the game against Reading.

"It is very nice it is in our own hands," Warnock told BBC Sport Wales.

"I am so proud of the players."

Cardiff City's record league crowd at Cardiff City Stadium is the 29,317 who saw Championship leaders Wolverhampton Wanderers win 1-0 on 6 April this season.

But the record at the ground for a Cardiff City match is 32,339 for this season's FA Cup fourth-round match with Manchester City on 28 January, which the Premier League champions won 2-0.

Wales have sold out the 33,280-capacity Cardiff City Stadium on several occasions.

Cardiff City boss praises his side's diligence during promotion run in.

Warnock, who is chasing a record eighth promotion, believes his side are surprising people by maintaining their promotion push.

"Yeah that is a big win, my players never fail to amaze me, they are incredible," he said.

"Our crowd were brilliant, it was really fabulous today and it was a good reward for us, people were getting a bit 'glass half empty.'

"We had to be on our toes today and we have been. We had a few things to prove and we have shown a lot of heart and character.

"Tonight we made a statement and I think a lot of people will look at that result and they will be surprised."

Morrison's double was brilliantly timed for Warnock's side after a costly error in midweek helped Derby to defeat Cardiff 3-1.

"I do not have a clue for the second goal what Sean Morrison was doing up there, he made a run from his own six yard box and I was screaming at him to get back," Warnock joked.

"The way he finished it, (former Cardiff striker) Nathan Blake would not have scored it better than that. He is a proper leader for us and had a point to prove after Derby."

Aron Gunnarsson is out of contract at the end of the season

The only negative for Cardiff was an injury inside 10 minutes for midfielder Aron Gunnarsson.

The Iceland international needed help to leave the field, which is sure to cause concern in his native country ahead of a first ever World Cup appearance.

"It was innocuous but he has hurt his ankle and his knee and will have a scan tomorrow," Warnock said.

"With the World Cup coming it is worrying, but we won't know until the scan so there is no point speculating."