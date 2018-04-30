Bangor City staff are 'singing from the same hymn sheet'

Bangor's home ground

Bangor City say they are preparing to challenge the Football Association of Wales' decision to demote them from the Welsh Premier League on legal grounds.

Bangor City, who finished second in the Welsh Premier League table, have been refused a license to continue playing in Welsh football's top tier.

Bangor said they had failed to gain a licence due to issues with their financial statements and information.

"We feel that we have a strong case to take this further," they explained.

"As a club we will be doing everything we can to get this overturned. We are engaging legal representation to challenge the decision by FAW over an auditors opinion which could ultimately cost the Football Club hundreds of thousands of pounds.

"We have to do everything physically possible to give our fantastic fans what they deserve."

Bangor are one of three clubs to have been members of the Welsh Premier League since its inception in 1992.

Speaking at a club meeting on Monday night, Club Secretary Gwynfor Jones said: "The message tonight is that the sponsors, the owners and director are all singing from the same hymn sheet.

"Which ever league we're in next season, they will be here. We will have a successful team and will move the club forward."

Mr Jones added that the club are hoping investigate and "learn from our mistakes if things have gone wrong".