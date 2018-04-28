Scottish Gossip: Gerrard, Rangers, Celtic, Hibs, Dundee 1872 Cup

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Steven Gerrard, who is on the brink of accepting Rangers' offer to become their new manager, has lined up Liverpool fitness coach Jordan Milsom and his current assistant Tom Culshaw to join his backroom team, and has already started sounding out potential summer signings. (Scottish Sun)

Current Rangers manager Graeme Murty insists he is still fighting to keep the position and as he defended his record as boss, he says no-one could have done a better job than he has. (Daily Record)

Murty, who is a Liverpool fan, says he did address the speculation surrounding Steven Gerrard when he took his players for training on Thursday, revealing he warned them they are all playing to impress whoever becomes Rangers' new manager. (Scottish Sun)

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers says his former Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard should "pick the right" job when he takes his first steps into club management. (Scotsman)

Gerrard's former team-mate Emile Heskey says Gary McAllister would be the right man to assist the former England captain, should he take over at Ibrox. (Herald)

Rangers boss Graeme Murty reckons he has gained the equivalent of 10 years of experience in his time as manager, admitting he "died a slow death" as his side were hammered 4-0 by Celtic in the Scottish Cup semi-final. (Herald)

Brendan Rodgers has urged his Celtic side to make history by beating Rangers on Sunday to secure their seventh successive title. (Herald)

Hibernian head coach Neil Lennon has branded Rangers "crass" for their statement criticising his club's decision to reduce the Ibrox outfit's ticket allocation for the sides' last meeting of the season at Easter Road. (Daily Record)

English Premier League duo Brighton and Bournemouth are planning £3million summer moves for Hibernian and Scotland midfielder John McGinn. (Scottish Daily Mail)

Scott Allan, currently on loan at Hibernian, is hoping to secure a permanent move from Celtic to Easter Road this summer, and has urged in-demand duo Dylan McGeouch and John McGinn to stay for at least another season as well. (Daily Record)

Playmaker Scott Allan wants to stay at Hibernian beyond his current loan deal

Neil McCann says it is no surprise that clubs - including Swansea, Celtic and Rangers - are interested in midfielder Glen Kamara, with the Dundee boss insisting "You would have to be blind not to be interested in Glen Kamara if you were a scout." (Scottish Sun)

OTHER GOSSIP

DTH van der Merwe is determined to make a big impact on his 100th appearance for Glasgow Warriors in Saturday's 1872 Cup decider against Edinburgh. (Scotsman)

Edinburgh lock Grant Gilchrist says his side are going into Saturday's match against Glasgow at Murrayfield in the best place they have been for many years. (Scotsman)