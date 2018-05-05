Bournemouth 1-0 Swansea City

Ryan Fraser netted his fifth goal of the season

Swansea will stay in the Premier League, says defiant manager Carlos Carvalhal after his side moved closer to the relegation zone with defeat at Bournemouth on Saturday.

The result means that if Southampton draw against Everton at Goodison Park, the Swans will drop into the bottom three heading into the final week of the season.

Swansea entertain Saints on Tuesday before ending their season at home to already relegated Stoke.

"I'm not worried. My team play better at home, the fans can make a big impact and we believe we can do it on Tuesday. It will be a game which will decide things," said Carvalhal, who replaced Paul Clement in December.

"The game will start 0-0 and when everything is in your hands you must believe. If someone had said when I first took over that we would have it in our hands at this stage, I would've taken it."

Bournemouth, meanwhile, end a run of three straight league defeats to reach 41 points and guarantee top-flight football next season with a game to spare.

Ryan Fraser's first-half strike on the edge of the area, from a well-worked Bournemouth free-kick, came off the head of Swansea's Alfie Mawson to beat goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski.

"That's the contrasting emotion in football. We were really professional today and got the job done," said Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe.

If you don't shoot, you don't score

Bournemouth goalkeeper Asmir Begovic kept out Mike van der Hoorn and Nathan Dyer with a smart quick-fire double save in the first half before Fraser's strike.

But with just one shot on target in the second half after managing just the two in the first, the division's joint-lowest scorers this season lacked the required cutting edge when it counted in the final third.

It won't all be over should Southampton draw against Everton, and the Swans welcome the Saints to Wales on Tuesday before ending their season at home to already relegated Stoke next weekend.

The table does not make pleasant reading for Swansea after a 19th defeat of the season

A cherry on the top

The Cherries have secured their fourth consecutive season in the top flight, which meant the club could enjoy the post-match presentations and celebrations on the pitch after their final home game of the season.

Begovic's efforts in the first half ensured Bournemouth ended a run of 12 home league games without a clean sheet.

And it could have been more comfortable had Callum Wilson converted chances in either half, had it not been for Fabianski who produced a superb point-blank save inside the final five minutes to deny the Bournemouth striker.

Howe's side travel to Burnley next week with the slim possibility of a top-half finish, but it's Premier League survival that they will be thankful of.

Massive achievement - what they said

Bournemouth's Ryan Fraser, speaking to BBC Sport: "To get over that 40-point line is massive. We made it hard for ourselves over the last few matches and each time we didn't win was one step closer to relegation, so we're glad to have got over the line. It was like a pre-season match with the heat so we tried to keep the ball and make them run as much as we could."

Asked about his goal from the set-piece, Fraser said: "We hadn't practised it on the training ground but it fell to me and luckily enough it went in."

Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe: "In both halves we were much better today, our strikers worked very hard to create a great tempo, but our keeper also made a couple of huge saves early on.

"We would have loved a second goal, it was delicately poised at 1-0 and it's been a long wait for a clean sheet but we had payback today [defensively]. I'll certainly take the 1-0."

Swansea manager Carlos Carvalhal: "There was one crucial moment of the game when they scored. After that we had two or three chances to score.

"The game was balanced and we created chances but we knew before the game that the first goal was important. After that goal, Bournemouth blocked the spaces and were more comfortable with chances to counter-attack.

"We brought some players on to have an impact on the game and help the attack but there wasn't much space. Bournemouth deserved the victory."

Man of the match - Steve Cook (Bournemouth)

Combined well with Nathan Ake to limit Swansea in the final third

Worth the wait for Bournemouth - the key stats

Bournemouth registered their first win in six Premier League games.

Only Huddersfield, with 19, have failed to score in more Premier League games this season than Swansea with 17.

The Cherries haven't faced any side more in the Premier League than Swansea without ever losing (six times, level with Leicester).

The Swans have lost three consecutive Premier League games without scoring for only the second time ever, since a a three-game run in September 2012.

Swansea have conceded the opening goal in 22 of their Premier League games this season, a joint-high figure along with Bournemouth.

Swansea have registered just one win in their 10 Premier League trips to the south coast, drawing two and losing seven.

Ryan Fraser has registered his best-ever goal tally in a single league season [five goals].

What's next?

Bournemouth end their season at Burnley next Sunday (15:00 BST), while Swansea entertain Southampton on Tuesday (19:45 BST).