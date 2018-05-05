Match ends, Stoke City 1, Crystal Palace 2.
Stoke City 1-2 Crystal Palace
Stoke's 10-year stay in the Premier League has come to an end after they were relegated to the Championship by Crystal Palace's second-half resurgence.
Home fans streamed out of the Bet365 Stadium immediately after Patrick van Aanholt's winner, with long-time chairman Peter Coates looking on miserably.
The afternoon had started far better for the hosts.
Manager Paul Lambert - appointed in January to turn the Potters around - had celebrated wildly with Xherdan Shaqiri after the midfielder's free-kick opened the scoring just before the break.
But James McArthur skipped clear down the left and side-footed home the leveller, before Van Aanholt pounced on Ryan Shawcross' under-hit backpass to consign Stoke to the second tier.
The Potters' players - who finished 13th last season - collapsed to the turf as a first top-flight relegation since 1985 sank in.
Crystal Palace's Mamadou Sakho was one of a number of visiting players to console their opponents after the final whistle, with goalkeeper Jack Butland in tears as some of the remaining home supporters defiantly chanted their lifelong allegiance to the club.
Crowd loud, Stoke quiet
Before kick-off, a fan implored the rest of the Bet365 Stadium to do "whatever it takes" for victory over the public address system.
The crowd responded with incessant noise, but - for the vast majority of the match - the Stoke attack was too quiet.
As so often, it was only when Shaqiri got on the ball that the hosts looked able to unpick the opposition defence.
The Switzerland international's cross was headed weakly wide by Mame Biram Diouf in Stoke's best chance before his free-kick found the net with the game's first shot on target.
The 26-year-old's pass should have put Badou Ndiaye clean through on goal in the second half, but the Senegal midfielder miscontrolled when a settling second goal beckoned for Stoke.
Shaqiri has spoken this season of a "lack of quality" among his team-mates and was planning talks with the Stoke management in the summer regardless of whether the club had stayed up.
Formerly of Inter Milan and Bayern Munich, he will surely be playing top-flight football somewhere next season, with the likes of England international Butland and Wales midfielder Joe Allen also likely to exit.
The big-money missing men
Stoke's demise is even more damning on those who do not share the teamsheet with Shaqiri.
Record signing Giannelli Imbula has spent the campaign on loan at French strugglers Toulouse.
Defender Kevin Wimmer, bought last summer for £18m, has been dropped down to the club's under-23 side, where he is joined by out-of-favour £12m striker Saido Berahino.
Lambert's midfield options on the bench consisted of the ageing trio of Darren Fletcher, Charlie Adam and Stephen Ireland.
The club have not lacked for funds from Coates, but too many of their big-money purchases have been missing in inaction.
Line-ups
Stoke
- 1Butland
- 8JohnsonBooked at 64minsSubstituted forCampbellat 77'minutes
- 17Shawcross
- 6Zouma
- 3PietersBooked at 85mins
- 22ShaqiriBooked at 89mins
- 4Allen
- 27NdiayeBooked at 81mins
- 2BauerBooked at 63mins
- 18Diouf
- 25CrouchSubstituted forSobhiat 67'minutes
Substitutes
- 7Ireland
- 16Adam
- 20Cameron
- 24Fletcher
- 29Haugaard
- 32Sobhi
- 40Campbell
Crystal Palace
- 13Hennessey
- 2WardSubstituted forKellyat 40'minutes
- 5TomkinsBooked at 64mins
- 12Sakho
- 3van Aanholt
- 18McArthur
- 7CabayeSubstituted forBentekeat 63'minutes
- 4MilivojevicBooked at 54mins
- 8Loftus-Cheek
- 10TownsendSubstituted forSchluppat 88'minutes
- 11Zaha
Substitutes
- 9Sørloth
- 14Lee Chung-yong
- 15Schlupp
- 16Cavalieri
- 17Benteke
- 29Wan-Bissaka
- 34Kelly
- Referee:
- Martin Atkinson
- Attendance:
- 29,687
