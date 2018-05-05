Everton 1-1 Southampton

Nathan Redmond's first goal of the season could prove pivotal for Southampton

Southampton moved out of the bottom three despite a 96th-minute Tom Davies goal that denied them victory at Everton.

The Saints go above Swansea, who they visit in a crucial game on Tuesday, on goal difference after Nathan Redmond's second-half goal gave them the lead.

Winger Redmond nodded Cedric Soares' cross past Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford in an otherwise subdued contest which saw Southampton's Maya Yoshida sent off for two fouls.

Everton, who stay eighth in the table, were booed at the final whistle of their final home game of the season, and the result means they can no longer overhaul seventh-placed Burnley who have qualified for the Europa League.

Pickford denied the visitors twice in the first half, saving Charlie Austin's sweetly-struck 20-yard volley and Oriol Romeu's low deflected strike.

Even after Yoshida's dismissal Southampton continued to threaten with Redmond's clever running causing problems for the hosts.

But it took a vital save by Alex McCarthy to turn away Leighton Baines' goal-bound free-kick before Davies' strike deflected in off Wesley Hoedt in added time.

Battle to beat the drop

This was the last act on a dramatic day of action for the clubs fighting for Premier League survival.

Stoke's defeat by Crystal Palace ended their 10-year stay in the top flight, while Swansea's loss at Bournemouth left them still in real danger and winless in seven games.

West Brom had given themselves faint hope with their dramatic late win over Spurs - and went from facing certain relegation to clinging on still thanks to Everton's late goal.

West Ham's comfortable victory over Leicester - coupled with Southampton's draw - confirmed that David Moyes' side are safe.

But Huddersfield, who have 35 points, must travel to champions Manchester City on Sunday (13:30 BST), and then play Chelsea on Wednesday before hosting Arsenal on the final day.

How it looks at the bottom

Boos at half and full time amid Goodison unrest

Everton have been linked with former Watford manager Marco Silva and Shakhtar Donetsk boss Paulo Fonseca if they decide to part ways with Sam Allardyce in the summer.

The reverse of this fixture at St Mary's in November was one of the low points of Everton's season. That day the Toffees, under caretaker boss David Unsworth, after Ronald Koeman's sacking, lost 4-1 and were 16th in the table.

Just three days after a 5-1 defeat by Atalanta in the Europa League, it was another stark example of the malaise that prompted owner Farhad Moshiri to turn to Sam Allardyce.

His brief was to halt their free-fall down the league, Everton were two points away from the bottom three after defeat on the South coast, and instil some organisation and resolve to a leaky defence.

In that regard - they remain eighth and have long been safe - the former England manager can claim to have done his job. Yet some supporters remain deeply unhappy with what they feel is his risk-averse style of football.

Those hoping this would be the last time Allardyce was in the home dug-out distributed leaflets calling for a 'peaceful protest' beforehand, aimed to signal they will not 'robotically accept the dross served up'.

While few, if any, turned their back on this lacklustre game as suggested, there were boos at half-time following an abject first 45 minutes with only three shots on target in total.

Allardyce's decision to replace winger Yannick Bolasie with defender Ramiro Funes-Mori at the break prompted more puzzlement from some fans, but the switch to three central defenders allowed attacking full-backs Seamus Coleman and Baines to press further up the pitch.

Despite the extra defender there was still nobody marking Redmond as he headed past Pickford at the back post, prompting even louder boos.

And after a subdued performance from the hosts Moshiri, watching in the stands, will have been left with no uncertainty over the feelings of many supporters concerning Allardyce's future.

More to follow