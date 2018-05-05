Match ends, Everton 1, Southampton 1.
Everton 1-1 Southampton
-
- From the section Premier League
Southampton moved out of the bottom three despite a 96th-minute Tom Davies goal that denied them victory at Everton.
The Saints go above Swansea, who they visit in a crucial game on Tuesday, on goal difference after Nathan Redmond's second-half goal gave them the lead.
Winger Redmond nodded Cedric Soares' cross past Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford in an otherwise subdued contest which saw Southampton's Maya Yoshida sent off for two fouls.
Everton, who stay eighth in the table, were booed at the final whistle of their final home game of the season, and the result means they can no longer overhaul seventh-placed Burnley who have qualified for the Europa League.
Pickford denied the visitors twice in the first half, saving Charlie Austin's sweetly-struck 20-yard volley and Oriol Romeu's low deflected strike.
Even after Yoshida's dismissal Southampton continued to threaten with Redmond's clever running causing problems for the hosts.
But it took a vital save by Alex McCarthy to turn away Leighton Baines' goal-bound free-kick before Davies' strike deflected in off Wesley Hoedt in added time.
Battle to beat the drop
This was the last act on a dramatic day of action for the clubs fighting for Premier League survival.
Stoke's defeat by Crystal Palace ended their 10-year stay in the top flight, while Swansea's loss at Bournemouth left them still in real danger and winless in seven games.
West Brom had given themselves faint hope with their dramatic late win over Spurs - and went from facing certain relegation to clinging on still thanks to Everton's late goal.
West Ham's comfortable victory over Leicester - coupled with Southampton's draw - confirmed that David Moyes' side are safe.
But Huddersfield, who have 35 points, must travel to champions Manchester City on Sunday (13:30 BST), and then play Chelsea on Wednesday before hosting Arsenal on the final day.
Boos at half and full time amid Goodison unrest
The reverse of this fixture at St Mary's in November was one of the low points of Everton's season. That day the Toffees, under caretaker boss David Unsworth, after Ronald Koeman's sacking, lost 4-1 and were 16th in the table.
Just three days after a 5-1 defeat by Atalanta in the Europa League, it was another stark example of the malaise that prompted owner Farhad Moshiri to turn to Sam Allardyce.
His brief was to halt their free-fall down the league, Everton were two points away from the bottom three after defeat on the South coast, and instil some organisation and resolve to a leaky defence.
In that regard - they remain eighth and have long been safe - the former England manager can claim to have done his job. Yet some supporters remain deeply unhappy with what they feel is his risk-averse style of football.
Those hoping this would be the last time Allardyce was in the home dug-out distributed leaflets calling for a 'peaceful protest' beforehand, aimed to signal they will not 'robotically accept the dross served up'.
While few, if any, turned their back on this lacklustre game as suggested, there were boos at half-time following an abject first 45 minutes with only three shots on target in total.
Allardyce's decision to replace winger Yannick Bolasie with defender Ramiro Funes-Mori at the break prompted more puzzlement from some fans, but the switch to three central defenders allowed attacking full-backs Seamus Coleman and Baines to press further up the pitch.
Despite the extra defender there was still nobody marking Redmond as he headed past Pickford at the back post, prompting even louder boos.
And after a subdued performance from the hosts Moshiri, watching in the stands, will have been left with no uncertainty over the feelings of many supporters concerning Allardyce's future.
More to follow
Line-ups
Everton
- 1Pickford
- 23Coleman
- 6JagielkaSubstituted forKlaassenat 80'minutes
- 4Keane
- 3Baines
- 17Gueye
- 2SchneiderlinBooked at 77mins
- 7BolasieSubstituted forFunes Moriat 45'minutes
- 26DaviesBooked at 90mins
- 27VlasicSubstituted forNiasseat 58'minutes
- 14Tosun
Substitutes
- 15Martina
- 19Niasse
- 20Klaassen
- 25Funes Mori
- 33Robles
- 43Kenny
- 54Baningime
Southampton
- 13McCarthy
- 35Bednarek
- 3YoshidaBooked at 85mins
- 6HoedtBooked at 90mins
- 2Soares
- 14RomeuBooked at 53mins
- 23Højbjerg
- 21Bertrand
- 11TadicSubstituted forWard-Prowseat 70'minutes
- 18LeminaSubstituted forRedmondat 45'minutes
- 10AustinBooked at 45minsSubstituted forLongat 76'minutesBooked at 90mins
Substitutes
- 5Stephens
- 7Long
- 16Ward-Prowse
- 20Gabbiadini
- 22Redmond
- 38McQueen
- 44Forster
- Referee:
- Jonathan Moss
- Attendance:
- 38,225
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home55%
- Away45%
- Shots
- Home9
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away5
- Corners
- Home3
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home14
- Away12
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Everton 1, Southampton 1.
Booking
Shane Long (Southampton) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Tom Davies (Everton) is shown the yellow card for excessive celebration.
Goal!
Goal! Everton 1, Southampton 1. Tom Davies (Everton) right footed shot from outside the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Idrissa Gueye.
Ramiro Funes Mori (Everton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Nathan Redmond (Southampton).
Corner, Everton. Conceded by Alex McCarthy.
Attempt saved. Leighton Baines (Everton) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.
Booking
Wesley Hoedt (Southampton) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Seamus Coleman (Everton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Wesley Hoedt (Southampton).
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Cédric Soares (Southampton) because of an injury.
Hand ball by Davy Klaassen (Everton).
Attempt saved. Nathan Redmond (Southampton) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the bottom left corner.
Attempt missed. Michael Keane (Everton) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Leighton Baines following a set piece situation.
Dismissal
Second yellow card to Maya Yoshida (Southampton) for a bad foul.
Oumar Niasse (Everton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Maya Yoshida (Southampton).
Attempt saved. James Ward-Prowse (Southampton) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Foul by Ramiro Funes Mori (Everton).
Shane Long (Southampton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Nathan Redmond (Southampton) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Shane Long.
Seamus Coleman (Everton) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Ryan Bertrand (Southampton).
Substitution
Substitution, Everton. Davy Klaassen replaces Phil Jagielka.
Corner, Southampton. Conceded by Ramiro Funes Mori.
Corner, Southampton. Conceded by Michael Keane.
Attempt blocked. Nathan Redmond (Southampton) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Wesley Hoedt.
Booking
Morgan Schneiderlin (Everton) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Morgan Schneiderlin (Everton).
Shane Long (Southampton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Southampton. Shane Long replaces Charlie Austin.
Offside, Everton. Seamus Coleman tries a through ball, but Tom Davies is caught offside.
Booking
Maya Yoshida (Southampton) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Ramiro Funes Mori (Everton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Maya Yoshida (Southampton).
Substitution
Substitution, Southampton. James Ward-Prowse replaces Dusan Tadic.
Corner, Southampton. Conceded by Phil Jagielka.