Watford v Newcastle United

Dwight Gayle is Newcastle's joint-leading scorer this season with five goals

TEAM NEWS

Watford's Gerard Deulofeu could return to the starting XI, having impressed as a substitute against Tottenham on his return from injury.

Troy Deeney has fully recovered from a minor ankle problem but Roberto Pereyra remains a doubt with a groin injury.

Newcastle forward Islam Slimani begins a three-match ban for violent conduct after an off-the-ball incident against West Brom.

Mikel Merino has resumed training following a back injury and could play.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

John Motson: "This game may have the look of an end-of-season dead rubber but the futures of the respective managers in the Vicarage Road dugouts adds plenty of intrigue.

"Despite Watford's struggles of late, Javi Gracia could easily help the Hornets better their previous best Premier League finish of 13th, only to then find himself out of a job in the summer.

"Magpies manager Rafa Benitez has enjoyed far better results of late but there are no guarantees about his future either. The Spaniard has dropped less-than-subtle hints of late that he could head for the exit if owner Mike Ashley doesn't give him funds to invest."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Newcastle lost at home to West Brom and it is a bit like they are on the beach since they hit the 40-point mark. The thing about the Premier League is that, if you are not quite at it, you get turned over. That is why I am backing Watford here.

Prediction: 2-0

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Watford have won the last four meetings in all competitions, having lost five of the previous six.

Newcastle have never won a top-flight away game against Watford (D4, L3).

Watford

Watford are winless in their last seven league matches, drawing two and losing five. They have scored three goals and conceded 15 during that run.

The Hornets have only scored nine times in 13 matches in all competitions since Javi Gracia took over.

Only two teams - West Ham and Stoke City - have conceded more league goals than Watford's tally of 62 this season.

Their tally of 30 home league goals conceded is a joint Premier League-high with Bournemouth.

Troy Deeney's last nine Premier League goals have all been scored at Vicarage Road.

Richarlison has failed to score with any of his last 50 attempts on goal in the Premier League, the longest run of any player in the division this season.

Newcastle United

Newcastle have lost back-to-back league games, having won their previous four consecutive matches.

They could lose three league games in a row without scoring for the first time since January 2016.

The Magpies have only won one of their last seven away matches in all competitions.

Their tally of 35 goals is the joint fewest of any side in the top half, alongside Burnley.

This will be Rafael Benitez's 300th Premier League match as a manager.

SAM's verdict Most probable score: 1-1 Probability of draw: 28% Probability of home win: 41% Probability of away win: 31%

SAM (Sports Analytics Machine) is a super-computer created by @ProfIanMcHale at the University of Liverpool that is used to predict the outcome of football matches.