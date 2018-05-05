West Bromwich Albion 1-0 Tottenham Hotspur

West Brom players celebrate Jake Livermore's late goal

Jake Livermore's last-gasp goal gave West Brom a victory against Tottenham which ensures they still have a chance of avoiding Premier League relegation.

Livermore forced the ball over the line in the 91st minute with relegation certain had they lost or drawn at The Hawthorns.

However, the Baggies will still go down if Southampton win at Everton in Saturday's 17:30 BST kick-off.

Harry Kane went closest for the visitors in the first half and almost scored an own goal after the break.

In a first half of few clear-cut chances, Kane had the best of Spurs' opportunities and his header from Erik Lamela's cross was saved by Ben Foster.

West Brom's Jay Rodriguez went close as half-time approached, sneaking in behind Victor Wanyama only for his header to be cleared off the line.

Kane almost became the Baggies' hero when a mis-hit clearance almost flew into the back of his own net with Hugo Lloris acrobatically keeping it out.

But The Hawthorns exploded when Livermore found the back of the net after a scramble from a corner.

Moore gives Baggies glimmer of hope

Whatever the outcome at the end of the season, it has largely been a dismal campaign for West Brom. But because of their side's resurgence in recent weeks, it's one the fans won't forget in a hurry.

Caretaker boss Darren Moore has given them a glimmer of hope since taking over at the start of April when the Baggies were 10 points from safety with six games remaining.

West Brom's season had started promisingly, when they picked up seven points from their opening three games, but it wasn't until mid-January - 20 games later - that they picked up their next win.

By that point, they were 19th in the table and Alan Pardew was eight games into his brief reign following Tony Pulis' sacking.

It was only when Moore was made caretaker boss that their season turned around, although it might still be too late.

A 1-0 win at Manchester United on 15 April was the second of a four-game unbeaten streak that also included a draw with Liverpool and victory over Newcastle.

Saturday's win over Tottenham was the most thrilling - an astonishing lesson in never giving up when all seemed lost.

Missed opportunity for Spurs

This could, and perhaps should, have been a routine win for Tottenham, but they found themselves up against a resolute West Brom defence.

Though they enjoyed a huge 74% of possession during the match, chances on goal were few with only two shots on target in the first half.

Victor Wanyama had one of those, a curling effort sent towards Foster's top left corner, and it was the goalkeeper's agility that kept West Brom in the game.

Kane went close on multiple occasions, including a fluffed chance when in scoring territory, and his missed opportunities may well have cost him the Golden Boot with Liverpool's Mohamed Salah four goals clear in the standings.

Tottenham's Champions League place for 2018-19 is not guaranteed either. Had they beaten West Brom and Chelsea lost to Liverpool on Sunday, their place in the top four would have been confirmed but they must wait with five points separating the Blues and Mauricio Pochettino's men.

'We wanted to get some pride and commitment back' - what they said

West Brom caretaker manager Darren Moore: "It was a pulsating game, up against a very good team who asked us a lot of questions. We trusted the commitment of the players and needed to play a tight game because of the quality Spurs possess. It worked in the end and we got the goal.

"We have been on this road for four, nearly five weeks. We wanted to get some pride and commitment back. The supporters have been excellent. I am the one up here but it is we as a football club - the supporters, staff and officials - and through hard work and commitment results are coming."

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino: "Of course I am disappointed. We are in a race to be in the top four and play in the Champions League next season and that defeat disappoints us. It is certainly a bad feeling after the game.

"We dominated the game. We created enough chances but didn't score. In the end West Brom have quality and physical condition at set pieces and can create problems for any team. If you do not score you put at risk the game.

"I am not upset or angry, only disappointed because we created chances and did not score. We need to be clinical."

The stats

Tottenham have lost 20 Premier League games thanks to goals scored in the 90th minute or later, more than any other side in the competition.

West Brom are unbeaten in their past five Premier League games (W3 D2) - only Liverpool (six) are on a longer current run in the competition.

The Baggies are the only non-'big six' side to avoid defeat against two 'big six' sides in the Premier League this season (W1 D1 v Spurs, D2 v Liverpool).

Indeed, West Brom have won 10 points against big six sides in the Premier League this season - only Man City (24), Man Utd (19) and Spurs (13) have won more.

Spurs failed to score for the first time in 24 Premier League games, since a 2-0 loss at Arsenal in November.

Jake Livermore has scored two goals in his past three Premier League games for West Brom, after failing to score in his first 46 for the club.

Indeed, Livermore's strike was West Brom's only shot on target in this match.