Match ends, Leicester City 0, West Ham United 2.
Leicester City 0-2 West Ham United
Mark Noble's stunning volley sealed a comfortable West Ham victory as they edged closer to Premier League safety at Leicester.
The Hammers captain's superb 20-yard effort hit the left-hand post on its way into the net to confirm the visitors' superiority after Joao Mario had tapped in their opener.
West Ham moved onto 38 points and will be assured of their top-flight status if Southampton fail to win the late Saturday kick-off against Everton.
It was a disappointing afternoon for the hosts, who wrapped up the Premier League title two years ago this week.
The Foxes meek surrender is likely to intensify pressure on manager Claude Puel, who was given a vote of confidence by the club's owners on Friday.
Leicester remain in ninth after a fourth defeat in five games.
Safety almost confirmed for West Ham
It is now surely a case of when and not if West Ham can secure their Premier League future with fixtures running in their favour.
Even if Southampton defeat Everton, a Tuesday meeting between Swansea and the Saints deems it extremely improbable that the Hammers can be caught.
Going into Saturday's contest, David Moyes' team had won one match in eight but looked resolute in defence and showed a sense of urgency the hosts were unable to match.
Noble epitomised their efforts, urging his team-mates forward at every opportunity and covering more ground that any other player (11.66km).
His volley was a fitting reward for his effort - though Marko Arnuatovic also played a key role.
The Austrian did not add to his tally of 10 league goals but his presence was felt by the home defence all afternoon.
He teed up on-loan Inter Milan midfielder Mario for the opening goal - but was perhaps fortunate to escape a harsher punishment when his flailing arm caught Harry Maguire in the first half.
Pressure on Puel?
Leicester started this fixture still capable of catching Everton and earning a top-eight finish for only the second time since the 1999-00 season.
However, another limp display extended a dismal sequence of results that has included two victories in 12 outings.
Puel's hand was admittedly limited given he was hampered by injuries and suspensions.
Yet even without nine senior players he would surely have hoped for greater urgency and fight from his players with owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha present in the stands.
He may also have wished for the rub of the green on key decisions.
Had Aaron Cresswell been dismissed for deliberately grabbing the ball after falling over with Jamie Vardy set to run clear on goal with the score at 1-0, the momentum of the game may have shifted back towards his team.
His future, though, remains a matter of conjecture despite a club statement offering the owner's full support on Friday.
Man of the match - Mark Noble (West Ham)
'I want to look up the table' - what they said
West Ham boss David Moyes speaking to Match of the Day: "The first-half performance was excellent. At times it was as well as we've played. We just lacked a final bit to get us in and get another goal.
"The team is more than capable of winning lots of games. We defended better than we did in other games, which gave us a good chance.
"It was a great goal from Mark Noble - he epitomises much about West Ham. He's been there every week for us and he deserves it. He's got that in his locker.
"Marko Arnautovic has been terrific since I came in. He's always close to a goal. All season I've been really pleased with him.
"Winning matches changes things and it changes the mood of the supporters but I thought the supporters were great today.
"I feel as if I want to look up the table and win the last two games. I'm told we're not officially safe but overall we have to try and finish up the league."
Leicester boss Claude Puel speaking to Match of the Day: "It was a tough game for us. We started without a lot of confidence because we had young players playing.
"Things like referees' decisions can give a boost to the other team - I think it was a sending off [Puel doesn't specify which particular incident].
"We have to find some freshness and strong mentality and to give the performance for our fans. We would like to thank our fans because it's been a tough period and they keep their support.
"Sometimes there's tough periods without a good performance. It's normal that we can have some negative activity. My only pre-occupation is to try to find good things to finish strongly.
"It's not the time to discuss about the summer. Now it's just to try and finish the last two games."
First win at Leicester since 2000 - the stats
- Leicester are without a win in six home Premier League games, their longest such streak since a run of six ending on 26 December 2014.
- West Ham registered their first clean sheet in their past nine top-flight away games.
- The Foxes have lost four of their past five league games (D1), as many defeats as they had suffered in their previous 13.
- West Ham have scored in their past 11 away league games - their longest scoring run in the top flight since December 1966 (14 games).
- Leicester have failed to score in three consecutive Premier League games for the first time since February 2017.
- Arnautovic has been directly involved in nine goals in his past eight away league games for West Ham.
- Noble scored his 37th Premier League goal - only two players have scored more for West Ham (Paolo di Canio 47, Carlton Cole 41), with Trevor Sinclair also on 37.
What's next?
Leicester welcome Arsenal to King Power Stadium on Wednesday, 9 May (19:45 BST), while West Ham host Manchester United on 10 May at London Stadium (19:45).
