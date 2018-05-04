Aberdeen v Hibernian

Aberdeen and Hibernian are competing for second place in the Scottish Premiership

Aberdeen midfielder Kenny McLean is suspended for Saturday's Scottish Premiership visit of Hibernian.

Fellow midfielder Chidi Nwakali remains on the sidelines with an ankle problem, while defender Michael Devlin continues his recovery from long-term injury.

Hibs' Dylan McGeouch could miss out due to a facial fracture.

The midfielder has had a protective mask made which could allow him to play, but boss Neil Lennon says he will only feature if he feels comfortable.

Danny Swanson is also a doubt having suffered from a virus in recent days, but club skipper David Gray is back in training after a long-term Achilles injury.

Aberdeen are unbeaten in four home games against Hibernian, winning each of their previous two against them at Pittodrie

Hibs secured a 2-0 victory over the Dons the last time the sides met back in February, ending a sequence of nine league games without a victory and five straight defeats

Aberdeen have not won at home in May for 13 games, their last win at Pittodrie in this month coming against Hibs in 2009

The Dons have won seven of their past nine home league games, including each of their past three

Hibs have won eight of their past 11 league games home and away, although their most recent three away games have been draws

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes: "We're in good form as a team. I think we're top of the form in the league table the last six games - won five, lost one. We've been very strong at home of late as we have done most seasons.

"I think we've attacked the post-split fixtures well. Two 2-0 victories, very convincing and we look forward to this one.

"Obviously, it's another huge game. It'll be close to a full house here. Weather will be good. Two good teams playing head-to-head. There's no tension, just excitement and really looking forward to it."

Hibernian head coach Neil Lennon: "I'm not bothered about [those who looked down on the race for second].

"You know me, I like to win.

"There has to be a realism about it and if we can finish second it would be an incredible achievement for a team who have just been promoted."