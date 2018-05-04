Scottish Premiership
Aberdeen15:00Hibernian
Venue: Pittodrie

Aberdeen v Hibernian

Ryan Christie and Paul Hanlon vie for possession
Aberdeen and Hibernian are competing for second place in the Scottish Premiership

Aberdeen midfielder Kenny McLean is suspended for Saturday's Scottish Premiership visit of Hibernian.

Fellow midfielder Chidi Nwakali remains on the sidelines with an ankle problem, while defender Michael Devlin continues his recovery from long-term injury.

Hibs' Dylan McGeouch could miss out due to a facial fracture.

The midfielder has had a protective mask made which could allow him to play, but boss Neil Lennon says he will only feature if he feels comfortable.

Danny Swanson is also a doubt having suffered from a virus in recent days, but club skipper David Gray is back in training after a long-term Achilles injury.

MATCH STATS

  • Aberdeen are unbeaten in four home games against Hibernian, winning each of their previous two against them at Pittodrie
  • Hibs secured a 2-0 victory over the Dons the last time the sides met back in February, ending a sequence of nine league games without a victory and five straight defeats
  • Aberdeen have not won at home in May for 13 games, their last win at Pittodrie in this month coming against Hibs in 2009
  • The Dons have won seven of their past nine home league games, including each of their past three
  • Hibs have won eight of their past 11 league games home and away, although their most recent three away games have been draws

PRE-MATCH VIEWS

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes: "We're in good form as a team. I think we're top of the form in the league table the last six games - won five, lost one. We've been very strong at home of late as we have done most seasons.

"I think we've attacked the post-split fixtures well. Two 2-0 victories, very convincing and we look forward to this one.

"Obviously, it's another huge game. It'll be close to a full house here. Weather will be good. Two good teams playing head-to-head. There's no tension, just excitement and really looking forward to it."

Hibernian head coach Neil Lennon: "I'm not bothered about [those who looked down on the race for second].

"You know me, I like to win.

"There has to be a realism about it and if we can finish second it would be an incredible achievement for a team who have just been promoted."

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Celtic35239370234778
2Aberdeen35215954361868
3Rangers352051069442565
4Hibernian351811656391765
5Kilmarnock351510104846255
6Hearts351113113634246
7Motherwell35119153844-642
8St Johnstone35109163450-1639
9Hamilton3596204662-1633
10Dundee3596203456-2233
11Partick Thistle3578202959-3029
12Ross County3569203859-2127
