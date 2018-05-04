Motherwell v St Johnstone

Scottish Premiership
Motherwell15:00St Johnstone
Venue: Fir Park

St Johnstone striker Steven MacLean is in line to make his farewell appearance for the Perth club
Motherwell hope Ryan Bowman can recover from a knee problem, while fellow forward Nadir Ciftci could feature after an ankle injury.

Andy Rose, George Newell, Craig Tanner and Peter Hartley are joined on the sidelines by James Scott (broken toe).

St Johnstone midfielder Murray Davidson returns from suspension as Stefan Scougall has an ankle knock assessed.

Striker Steven MacLean is set to play his last game for the club before his summer switch to Hearts.

The veteran will miss the last two games through suspension and a long-standing knee injury which prevents him playing on artificial surfaces.

David McMillan could return to partner MacLean but Denny Johnstone, Blair Alston, Chris Kane and Brian Easton remain absent.

MATCH STATS

  • Motherwell have won just one of their past eight Scottish Premiership games against St Johnstone
  • St Johnstone's run of three straight league victories over the Steelmen at Fir Park (all 2-1) came to an end the last time the sides met there, as they suffered a 2-0 defeat
  • Well have failed to score in five of their past seven Premiership outings, although they've scored in two of their past three at home
  • Saints have won just one of their past eight league games on the road, a 4-0 victory away to Dundee in March

PRE-MATCH VIEWS

Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson: "Everybody wants to play, we have a group of boys who don't want to take a rest.

"We have three games in a week and I will manage that accordingly but I feel we need to put a strong side out against St Johnstone because they are a big, strong, physical team, and it could cement seventh place with a win."

St Johnstone manager Tommy Wright: "We can't afford to lose this game if we are to finish seventh.

"A win would help us, but Motherwell are in possession of it and they will see that they are favourites. I would like to be in their position but at least we are in with a chance of seventh place."

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Celtic35239370234778
2Aberdeen35215954361868
3Rangers352051069442565
4Hibernian351811656391765
5Kilmarnock351510104846255
6Hearts351113113634246
7Motherwell35119153844-642
8St Johnstone35109163450-1639
9Hamilton3596204662-1633
10Dundee3596203456-2233
11Partick Thistle3578202959-3029
12Ross County3569203859-2127
View full Scottish Premiership table

