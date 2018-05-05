Dundee 1-0 Hamilton Academical

Dougie Imrie (far right) had converted a penalty in Hamilton's win last week

Dundee won to all but secure their Premiership safety as Hamilton missed a late penalty at Dens Park.

Kevin Holt fired the hosts' opener following Craig Wighton's cut-back in the first half.

Rakish Bingham and Antonio Rojano threatened for Hamilton and Dougie Imrie's spot-kick was saved after Marius Ogboe had been fouled.

The Dark Blues have avoided automatic demotion and are six points clear of the play-off spot with two games left.

And Neil McCann's side have a better goal difference than second bottom Partick Thistle. Hamilton are sandwiched in between Thistle and Dundee, three points above the Jags and five in front of bottom side Ross County.

There was a blow for Hamilton before the game with star forward David Templeton missing out with a groin injury. So too did young midfielder Lewis Ferguson with an ankle knock.

Hamilton were shorn of the creative influence of Templeton and Ali Crawford

Dundee were missing a striker of their own in Sofien Moussa, meaning McCann started with a front three of Roarie Deacon, Simon Murray and Wighton, but it would be a defender who would make the important early breakthrough.

Glen Kamara, pulling the strings in the Dundee midfield, passed the ball out wide to Wighton on the left. He managed to cut it back into the box where it arrived at the feet of Kevin Holt. The ball sat up perfectly for the left-back, who caught it on the half-volley to power an effort high into the net.

There was a flurry of effort from Hamilton as they tried to react but just after the half-hour mark Dundee were almost in again - this time a surging run from Murray, who was fouled by Kenny van der Weg on the edge of the box. The Dundee fans shouted for a penalty but referee Steven McLean rightly judged it to be just outside, and flashed a yellow card at Van der Weg.

Soon after Murray headed over the bar from a Holt cross, and moments later Wighton raced towards the box and was tripped up by Shaun Want. There were optimistic Dundee shouts for a red card to be shown, but with other Hamilton defenders in the vicinity referee McLean got the decision right again and brandished a yellow.

Dundee were dominating. Just before half-time from a corner Steven Caulker headed towards goal from 10 yards out but the ball went over.

Holt (right) netted his first goal since August to give Dundee the edge

Paul McGowan then fired in an effort from 30 yards that almost caught Hamilton goalkeeper Gary Woods by surprise. But scampering back on his heels he made the save, though he would not reappear for the second half as Ryan Fulton came off the bench.

Hamilton came out for the second period with a bit more fight. First Bingham curled a free-kick from 20 yards which nicked the bottom of the post. Seconds later midfielder Darian Mackinnon fired a volley wide.

Rojano entered the fray from the bench and came close to an equaliser as he stooped for a header from a Van der Weg cross. It was unorthodox but the ball whistled narrowly past the post.

Deacon - already on a yellow - then fouled Van der Weg. There were big Hamilton shouts for the referee to show a second yellow. It was borderline but Deacon got away with it. Soon after he was substituted, replaced by Daniel Jeffries as Dundee took steps to ensure they kept 11 men on the field.

With four minutes to play Jeffries would play an unfortunate part for Dundee. His late challenge on Ogboe was a definite penalty, referee McLean pointing to the spot instantly.

But the effort from 12 yards by Dougie Imrie was tame and far too central. Goalkeeper Elliot Parish made the save as the Dundee fans leapt to their feet in celebration.