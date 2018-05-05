Barnet 3-0 Chesterfield: Bees relegated to National League

Barnet had not been relegated in any of Martin Allen's four previous spells in charge

Barnet were relegated from League Two despite a convincing final-day victory against bottom side Chesterfield, ending a three-season stay in the Football League.

John Akinde headed Curtis Weston's cross into the bottom corner to put the Bees in front just before half-time.

The hosts secured the three points with second-half goals from Richard Brindley and Alex Nicholls.

But Morecambe's 0-0 draw at Coventry sent the Bees down, their point leaving Martin Allen's side needing to win by at least seven goals to stay up.

Upturn under Allen not enough to save Barnet

Allen, who had never previously suffered relegation while in charge of Barnet, almost worked a miracle during his fifth spell as manager.

The 52-year-old won five of his eight games in charge after replacing Graham Westley, but his side's remarkable improvement in form was not enough to prevent returning to the National League for the first time since 2015.

Four different men had spells in the dugout during a turbulent 2017-18 campaign.

Barnet and opponents Chesterfield will be playing National League football next season

The Bees were in the League Two play-off places after beating Cambridge 3-1 in early September, but a 13-game winless streak in all competitions led to head coach Rossi Eames being replaced by Mark McGhee.

The Scot's managerial experience did not count for much, as he lost eight of his 10 league games in charge before Westley was appointed manager in January.

But Westley tasted victory just twice in 11 attempts and chairman Tony Kleanthous took a final roll of the dice, with the Bees seven points from safety in March, when he reappointed Allen.

The task he dubbed "mission impossible" proved just too much for the Bees, who went down on goal difference having only spent a fortnight outside of the relegation zone since 11 November.

Allen positive despite relegation

Barnet manager Martin Allen:

"The players have been absolutely outstanding since I've been here in these must-win matches, the crowd has also got behind the team and you can tell from the spirit around the stadium that it's a very positive attitude.

"I'm disappointed to be going down a division but there's a lot to look forward to.

"That's what I hope everyone would be thinking after the way we've all galvanised ourselves over the last few weeks."

Chesterfield caretaker manager Ian Evatt:

"Losing is like a disease and it's just become week in, week out, and we're too easy to accept it.

"I said to the players 'you've got to look at the facts and the facts are that we are the worst team in the Football League - you've got to go home this summer and that's got to hurt'."