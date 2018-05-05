League Two
Barnet3Chesterfield0

Barnet 3-0 Chesterfield: Bees relegated to National League

Martin Allen
Barnet had not been relegated in any of Martin Allen's four previous spells in charge

Barnet were relegated from League Two despite a convincing final-day victory against bottom side Chesterfield, ending a three-season stay in the Football League.

John Akinde headed Curtis Weston's cross into the bottom corner to put the Bees in front just before half-time.

The hosts secured the three points with second-half goals from Richard Brindley and Alex Nicholls.

But Morecambe's 0-0 draw at Coventry sent the Bees down, their point leaving Martin Allen's side needing to win by at least seven goals to stay up.

Upturn under Allen not enough to save Barnet

Allen, who had never previously suffered relegation while in charge of Barnet, almost worked a miracle during his fifth spell as manager.

The 52-year-old won five of his eight games in charge after replacing Graham Westley, but his side's remarkable improvement in form was not enough to prevent returning to the National League for the first time since 2015.

Four different men had spells in the dugout during a turbulent 2017-18 campaign.

Barnet players applaud their supporters
Barnet and opponents Chesterfield will be playing National League football next season

The Bees were in the League Two play-off places after beating Cambridge 3-1 in early September, but a 13-game winless streak in all competitions led to head coach Rossi Eames being replaced by Mark McGhee.

The Scot's managerial experience did not count for much, as he lost eight of his 10 league games in charge before Westley was appointed manager in January.

But Westley tasted victory just twice in 11 attempts and chairman Tony Kleanthous took a final roll of the dice, with the Bees seven points from safety in March, when he reappointed Allen.

The task he dubbed "mission impossible" proved just too much for the Bees, who went down on goal difference having only spent a fortnight outside of the relegation zone since 11 November.

Allen positive despite relegation

Barnet manager Martin Allen:

"The players have been absolutely outstanding since I've been here in these must-win matches, the crowd has also got behind the team and you can tell from the spirit around the stadium that it's a very positive attitude.

"I'm disappointed to be going down a division but there's a lot to look forward to.

"That's what I hope everyone would be thinking after the way we've all galvanised ourselves over the last few weeks."

Chesterfield caretaker manager Ian Evatt:

"Losing is like a disease and it's just become week in, week out, and we're too easy to accept it.

"I said to the players 'you've got to look at the facts and the facts are that we are the worst team in the Football League - you've got to go home this summer and that's got to hurt'."

Line-ups

Barnet

  • 21Ross
  • 2Brindley
  • 5Almeida Santos
  • 6NelsonSubstituted forWatsonat 90'minutes
  • 13Tutonda
  • 25Akpa Akpro
  • 8Weston
  • 26Sweeney
  • 23NichollsSubstituted forShomotunat 90+1'minutes
  • 9Akinde
  • 11CoulthirstSubstituted forTaylorat 87'minutes

Substitutes

  • 4Clough
  • 7Watson
  • 12Taylor
  • 15Bover
  • 19Shomotun
  • 32Payne
  • 40Legg

Chesterfield

  • 12Anyon
  • 22TalbotSubstituted forRawsonat 82'minutes
  • 33Whitmore
  • 20Maguire
  • 3Binnom-Williams
  • 27Barry
  • 8SinnottSubstituted forCokeat 64'minutes
  • 28Weir
  • 44Brown
  • 19DoddsSubstituted forRowleyat 70'minutes
  • 9Dennis

Substitutes

  • 7Coke
  • 15Rowley
  • 17Smith
  • 25Reed
  • 30Parkin
  • 36Rawson
  • 45Holmes
Referee:
Dean Whitestone
Attendance:
5,539

Match Stats

Home TeamBarnetAway TeamChesterfield
Possession
Home55%
Away45%
Shots
Home17
Away6
Shots on Target
Home6
Away3
Corners
Home9
Away4
Fouls
Home9
Away6

Live Text

Match ends, Barnet 3, Chesterfield 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Barnet 3, Chesterfield 0.

Jean-Louis Akpa Akpro (Barnet) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Giles Coke (Chesterfield).

Substitution

Substitution, Barnet. Fumnaya Shomotun replaces Alex Nicholls.

Substitution

Substitution, Barnet. Ryan Watson replaces Michael Nelson.

Goal!

Goal! Barnet 3, Chesterfield 0. Alex Nicholls (Barnet) right footed shot from outside the box to the top right corner.

Substitution

Substitution, Barnet. Jack Taylor replaces Shaquile Coulthirst.

Corner, Chesterfield. Conceded by David Tutonda.

Substitution

Substitution, Chesterfield. Luke Rawson replaces Drew Talbot.

Goal!

Goal! Barnet 2, Chesterfield 0. Richard Brindley (Barnet) left footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner.

Joe Rowley (Chesterfield) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Curtis Weston (Barnet).

Attempt missed. Shaquile Coulthirst (Barnet) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.

Foul by Joe Rowley (Chesterfield).

Alex Nicholls (Barnet) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Alex Whitmore (Chesterfield) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by John Akinde (Barnet).

Substitution

Substitution, Chesterfield. Joe Rowley replaces Louis Dodds.

Attempt missed. John Akinde (Barnet) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.

Corner, Barnet. Conceded by Alex Whitmore.

Substitution

Substitution, Chesterfield. Giles Coke replaces Jordan Sinnott.

Foul by John Akinde (Barnet).

Alex Whitmore (Chesterfield) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt missed. Jordan Sinnott (Chesterfield) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.

Attempt missed. Michael Nelson (Barnet) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.

Corner, Barnet. Conceded by Bradley Barry.

Attempt missed. Dan Sweeney (Barnet) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.

Corner, Barnet. Conceded by Robbie Weir.

Attempt saved. Alex Whitmore (Chesterfield) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Corner, Chesterfield. Conceded by Richard Brindley.

Foul by Jean-Louis Akpa Akpro (Barnet).

Bradley Barry (Chesterfield) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Second Half

Second Half begins Barnet 1, Chesterfield 0.

Half Time

First Half ends, Barnet 1, Chesterfield 0.

Dan Sweeney (Barnet) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Louis Dodds (Chesterfield).

Goal!

Goal! Barnet 1, Chesterfield 0. John Akinde (Barnet) header from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Curtis Weston.

Shaquile Coulthirst (Barnet) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Robbie Weir (Chesterfield).

