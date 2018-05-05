Shrewsbury Town 0-1 Milton Keynes Dons

Shrewsbury warmed up for the League One play-offs with a lacklustre defeat by already relegated MK Dons.

The hosts had the better of the chances in a goalless first half, with James Bolton heading over from Shaun Whalley's cross.

Abo Eisa also went close for Town as he burst through on goal, but he was denied by Dons keeper Wieger Sietsma.

Carlton Morris had a header come back off the crossbar as Shrewsbury continued to push after the break.

Paul Hurst's side were made to pay for their missed chances when Kieran Agard fired in from the penalty spot after he had been fouled by Toto Nsiala in the box.

Alex Rodman had a goal disallowed for offside, but that was as close as Shrewsbury could come to an equaliser.

League One play-off semi-final dates

Thursday, 10 May (19:45 BST): Charlton Athletic v Shrewsbury Town

Sunday, 13 May (17:15 BST): Shrewsbury Town v Charlton Athletic