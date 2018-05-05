Match ends, Shrewsbury Town 0, MK Dons 1.
Shrewsbury Town 0-1 Milton Keynes Dons
Shrewsbury warmed up for the League One play-offs with a lacklustre defeat by already relegated MK Dons.
The hosts had the better of the chances in a goalless first half, with James Bolton heading over from Shaun Whalley's cross.
Abo Eisa also went close for Town as he burst through on goal, but he was denied by Dons keeper Wieger Sietsma.
Carlton Morris had a header come back off the crossbar as Shrewsbury continued to push after the break.
Paul Hurst's side were made to pay for their missed chances when Kieran Agard fired in from the penalty spot after he had been fouled by Toto Nsiala in the box.
Alex Rodman had a goal disallowed for offside, but that was as close as Shrewsbury could come to an equaliser.
League One play-off semi-final dates
Thursday, 10 May (19:45 BST): Charlton Athletic v Shrewsbury Town
Sunday, 13 May (17:15 BST): Shrewsbury Town v Charlton Athletic
Line-ups
Shrewsbury
- 1Henderson
- 13BoltonBooked at 90mins
- 22Nsiala
- 5Sadler
- 6Beckles
- 7Whalley
- 2Riley
- 4Godfrey
- 20NolanSubstituted forLoweat 65'minutes
- 21EisaSubstituted forRodmanat 68'minutes
- 9MorrisSubstituted forPayneat 68'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Lowe
- 14John-Lewis
- 15MacGillivray
- 16Morris
- 19Jones
- 23Rodman
- 45Payne
MK Dons
- 13Sietsma
- 2Williams
- 5Wootton
- 15Ward
- 3Lewington
- 12GolbourneBooked at 90mins
- 8Cissé
- 18McGrandlesSubstituted forKasumuat 80'minutes
- 25Brittain
- 14AgardBooked at 64mins
- 16MuirheadSubstituted forNombeat 45'minutes
Substitutes
- 17Tavernier
- 20Tymon
- 21Nesbitt
- 27Ugbo
- 30Nombe
- 35Kasumu
- 42Jones
- Referee:
- Andy Haines
- Attendance:
- 6,516
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home54%
- Away46%
- Shots
- Home8
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away3
- Corners
- Home7
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home15
- Away14
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Shrewsbury Town 0, MK Dons 1.
Attempt missed. Omar Beckles (Shrewsbury Town) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high following a set piece situation.
Omar Beckles (Shrewsbury Town) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Sam Nombe (MK Dons).
James Bolton (Shrewsbury Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Scott Golbourne (MK Dons).
Booking
James Bolton (Shrewsbury Town) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Scott Golbourne (MK Dons) is shown the yellow card.
Attempt blocked. Omar Beckles (Shrewsbury Town) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
Shaun Whalley (Shrewsbury Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Scott Golbourne (MK Dons).
Corner, MK Dons. Conceded by James Bolton.
Corner, Shrewsbury Town. Conceded by George B Williams.
Omar Beckles (Shrewsbury Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ousseynou Cissé (MK Dons).
Substitution
Substitution, MK Dons. David Kasumu replaces Conor McGrandles.
Mat Sadler (Shrewsbury Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Callum Brittain (MK Dons).
Foul by Ben Godfrey (Shrewsbury Town).
Ousseynou Cissé (MK Dons) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Kieran Agard (MK Dons) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Corner, Shrewsbury Town. Conceded by Scott Wootton.
Shaun Whalley (Shrewsbury Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Dean Lewington (MK Dons).
Mat Sadler (Shrewsbury Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Kieran Agard (MK Dons).
Attempt missed. Alex Rodman (Shrewsbury Town) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Substitution
Substitution, Shrewsbury Town. Alex Rodman replaces Abobaker Eisa.
Substitution
Substitution, Shrewsbury Town. Stefan Payne replaces Carlton Morris.
Conor McGrandles (MK Dons) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Ben Godfrey (Shrewsbury Town).
Conor McGrandles (MK Dons) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Abobaker Eisa (Shrewsbury Town).
Substitution
Substitution, Shrewsbury Town. Max Lowe replaces Jon Nolan.
Goal!
Goal! Shrewsbury Town 0, MK Dons 1. Kieran Agard (MK Dons) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the centre of the goal.
Penalty MK Dons. Kieran Agard draws a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty conceded by Aristote Nsiala (Shrewsbury Town) after a foul in the penalty area.
Foul by Ousseynou Cissé (MK Dons).
Shaun Whalley (Shrewsbury Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.