League One
Shrewsbury0MK Dons1

Shrewsbury Town 0-1 Milton Keynes Dons

Shrewsbury warmed up for the League One play-offs with a lacklustre defeat by already relegated MK Dons.

The hosts had the better of the chances in a goalless first half, with James Bolton heading over from Shaun Whalley's cross.

Abo Eisa also went close for Town as he burst through on goal, but he was denied by Dons keeper Wieger Sietsma.

Carlton Morris had a header come back off the crossbar as Shrewsbury continued to push after the break.

Paul Hurst's side were made to pay for their missed chances when Kieran Agard fired in from the penalty spot after he had been fouled by Toto Nsiala in the box.

Alex Rodman had a goal disallowed for offside, but that was as close as Shrewsbury could come to an equaliser.

League One play-off semi-final dates

Thursday, 10 May (19:45 BST): Charlton Athletic v Shrewsbury Town

Sunday, 13 May (17:15 BST): Shrewsbury Town v Charlton Athletic

Line-ups

Shrewsbury

  • 1Henderson
  • 13BoltonBooked at 90mins
  • 22Nsiala
  • 5Sadler
  • 6Beckles
  • 7Whalley
  • 2Riley
  • 4Godfrey
  • 20NolanSubstituted forLoweat 65'minutes
  • 21EisaSubstituted forRodmanat 68'minutes
  • 9MorrisSubstituted forPayneat 68'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Lowe
  • 14John-Lewis
  • 15MacGillivray
  • 16Morris
  • 19Jones
  • 23Rodman
  • 45Payne

MK Dons

  • 13Sietsma
  • 2Williams
  • 5Wootton
  • 15Ward
  • 3Lewington
  • 12GolbourneBooked at 90mins
  • 8Cissé
  • 18McGrandlesSubstituted forKasumuat 80'minutes
  • 25Brittain
  • 14AgardBooked at 64mins
  • 16MuirheadSubstituted forNombeat 45'minutes

Substitutes

  • 17Tavernier
  • 20Tymon
  • 21Nesbitt
  • 27Ugbo
  • 30Nombe
  • 35Kasumu
  • 42Jones
Referee:
Andy Haines
Attendance:
6,516

Match Stats

Home TeamShrewsburyAway TeamMK Dons
Possession
Home54%
Away46%
Shots
Home8
Away6
Shots on Target
Home1
Away3
Corners
Home7
Away1
Fouls
Home15
Away14

Live Text

Match ends, Shrewsbury Town 0, MK Dons 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Shrewsbury Town 0, MK Dons 1.

Attempt missed. Omar Beckles (Shrewsbury Town) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high following a set piece situation.

Omar Beckles (Shrewsbury Town) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Sam Nombe (MK Dons).

James Bolton (Shrewsbury Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Scott Golbourne (MK Dons).

Booking

James Bolton (Shrewsbury Town) is shown the yellow card.

Booking

Scott Golbourne (MK Dons) is shown the yellow card.

Attempt blocked. Omar Beckles (Shrewsbury Town) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.

Shaun Whalley (Shrewsbury Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Scott Golbourne (MK Dons).

Corner, MK Dons. Conceded by James Bolton.

Corner, Shrewsbury Town. Conceded by George B Williams.

Omar Beckles (Shrewsbury Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Ousseynou Cissé (MK Dons).

Substitution

Substitution, MK Dons. David Kasumu replaces Conor McGrandles.

Mat Sadler (Shrewsbury Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Callum Brittain (MK Dons).

Foul by Ben Godfrey (Shrewsbury Town).

Ousseynou Cissé (MK Dons) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt blocked. Kieran Agard (MK Dons) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Corner, Shrewsbury Town. Conceded by Scott Wootton.

Shaun Whalley (Shrewsbury Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Dean Lewington (MK Dons).

Mat Sadler (Shrewsbury Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Kieran Agard (MK Dons).

Attempt missed. Alex Rodman (Shrewsbury Town) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.

Substitution

Substitution, Shrewsbury Town. Alex Rodman replaces Abobaker Eisa.

Substitution

Substitution, Shrewsbury Town. Stefan Payne replaces Carlton Morris.

Conor McGrandles (MK Dons) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Ben Godfrey (Shrewsbury Town).

Conor McGrandles (MK Dons) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Abobaker Eisa (Shrewsbury Town).

Substitution

Substitution, Shrewsbury Town. Max Lowe replaces Jon Nolan.

Goal!

Goal! Shrewsbury Town 0, MK Dons 1. Kieran Agard (MK Dons) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the centre of the goal.

Penalty MK Dons. Kieran Agard draws a foul in the penalty area.

Penalty conceded by Aristote Nsiala (Shrewsbury Town) after a foul in the penalty area.

Foul by Ousseynou Cissé (MK Dons).

Shaun Whalley (Shrewsbury Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

