Portsmouth 2-0 Peterborough United

Brett Pitman scored twice to take his season's goal tally to an impressive 25 as Portsmouth beat Peterborough.

Pitman's first-half double ensured Pompey finished eighth in the League One table - five points of the play-off places.

The former Bournemouth marksman opened the scoring in the 13th minute by heading in Gareth Evans' corner.

Captain Pitman doubled his and Pompey's lead 13 minutes later by turning in Jamal Lowe's low cross at the far post.

The Channel Islander should have been celebrating a hat-trick 12 minutes before half time but somehow blazed over from three yards.

Pitman also forced a smart save from Posh goalkeeper Jonathan Bond with a 20-yard strike as Pompey dominated the first half.

The second half was less eventful although Pitman could have notched again when he planted a header straight at Bond with 12 minutes to go.

