Match ends, Portsmouth 2, Peterborough United 0.
Portsmouth 2-0 Peterborough United
-
- From the section League One
Brett Pitman scored twice to take his season's goal tally to an impressive 25 as Portsmouth beat Peterborough.
Pitman's first-half double ensured Pompey finished eighth in the League One table - five points of the play-off places.
The former Bournemouth marksman opened the scoring in the 13th minute by heading in Gareth Evans' corner.
Captain Pitman doubled his and Pompey's lead 13 minutes later by turning in Jamal Lowe's low cross at the far post.
The Channel Islander should have been celebrating a hat-trick 12 minutes before half time but somehow blazed over from three yards.
Pitman also forced a smart save from Posh goalkeeper Jonathan Bond with a 20-yard strike as Pompey dominated the first half.
The second half was less eventful although Pitman could have notched again when he planted a header straight at Bond with 12 minutes to go.
Report supplied by the Press Association.
Line-ups
Portsmouth
- 35Bass
- 20ThompsonBooked at 55mins
- 5Clarke
- 6Burgess
- 38Haunstrup
- 7O'Keefe
- 26Evans
- 33Close
- 22NaismithSubstituted forKennedyat 77'minutes
- 8Pitman
- 18Lowe
Substitutes
- 1McGee
- 9Hawkins
- 11Kennedy
- 14Ronan
- 17Donohue
- 19Chaplin
- 30May
Peterborough
- 1Bond
- 2Shephard
- 6Baldwin
- 27Taylor
- 3Hughes
- 7Edwards
- 37CooperSubstituted forLloyd-McGoldrickat 45'minutes
- 42Grant
- 18Da Silva Lopes
- 11Maddison
- 19KanuSubstituted forWardat 45'minutes
Substitutes
- 8Forrester
- 10Lloyd-McGoldrick
- 14Marriott
- 15Ward
- 20Doughty
- 21Anderson
- 40Tyler
- Referee:
- John Busby
- Attendance:
- 18,118
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home57%
- Away43%
- Shots
- Home13
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away2
- Corners
- Home5
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home16
- Away9
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Portsmouth 2, Peterborough United 0.
Corner, Peterborough United. Conceded by Christian Burgess.
Attempt blocked. Danny Lloyd (Peterborough United) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
Brandon Haunstrup (Portsmouth) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Gwion Edwards (Peterborough United).
Corner, Portsmouth. Conceded by Jack Baldwin.
Attempt saved. Danny Lloyd (Peterborough United) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Foul by Brett Pitman (Portsmouth).
Jack Baldwin (Peterborough United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Brett Pitman (Portsmouth) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Stuart O'Keefe (Portsmouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Leonardo Da Silva Lopes (Peterborough United).
Attempt saved. Brett Pitman (Portsmouth) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Matthew Kennedy (Portsmouth) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Liam Shephard (Peterborough United).
Substitution
Substitution, Portsmouth. Matthew Kennedy replaces Kal Naismith.
Attempt saved. Andrew Hughes (Peterborough United) header from very close range is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Foul by Matthew Clarke (Portsmouth).
Danny Lloyd (Peterborough United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Peterborough United. Conceded by Christian Burgess.
Jamal Lowe (Portsmouth) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Danny Lloyd (Peterborough United).
Foul by Brandon Haunstrup (Portsmouth).
Gwion Edwards (Peterborough United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Portsmouth. Conceded by Leonardo Da Silva Lopes.
Foul by Stuart O'Keefe (Portsmouth).
Joe Ward (Peterborough United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt blocked. Jamal Lowe (Portsmouth) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Corner, Portsmouth. Conceded by Liam Shephard.
Foul by Gareth Evans (Portsmouth).
Anthony Grant (Peterborough United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Booking
Nathan Thompson (Portsmouth) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Gwion Edwards (Peterborough United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Jamal Lowe (Portsmouth).
Attempt blocked. Danny Lloyd (Peterborough United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Stuart O'Keefe (Portsmouth) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Gwion Edwards (Peterborough United).
Corner, Peterborough United. Conceded by Brett Pitman.
Foul by Nathan Thompson (Portsmouth).