Portsmouth 2-0 Peterborough United

Brett Pitman scored twice to take his season's goal tally to an impressive 25 as Portsmouth beat Peterborough.

Pitman's first-half double ensured Pompey finished eighth in the League One table - five points of the play-off places.

The former Bournemouth marksman opened the scoring in the 13th minute by heading in Gareth Evans' corner.

Captain Pitman doubled his and Pompey's lead 13 minutes later by turning in Jamal Lowe's low cross at the far post.

The Channel Islander should have been celebrating a hat-trick 12 minutes before half time but somehow blazed over from three yards.

Pitman also forced a smart save from Posh goalkeeper Jonathan Bond with a 20-yard strike as Pompey dominated the first half.

The second half was less eventful although Pitman could have notched again when he planted a header straight at Bond with 12 minutes to go.

Line-ups

Portsmouth

  • 35Bass
  • 20ThompsonBooked at 55mins
  • 5Clarke
  • 6Burgess
  • 38Haunstrup
  • 7O'Keefe
  • 26Evans
  • 33Close
  • 22NaismithSubstituted forKennedyat 77'minutes
  • 8Pitman
  • 18Lowe

Substitutes

  • 1McGee
  • 9Hawkins
  • 11Kennedy
  • 14Ronan
  • 17Donohue
  • 19Chaplin
  • 30May

Peterborough

  • 1Bond
  • 2Shephard
  • 6Baldwin
  • 27Taylor
  • 3Hughes
  • 7Edwards
  • 37CooperSubstituted forLloyd-McGoldrickat 45'minutes
  • 42Grant
  • 18Da Silva Lopes
  • 11Maddison
  • 19KanuSubstituted forWardat 45'minutes

Substitutes

  • 8Forrester
  • 10Lloyd-McGoldrick
  • 14Marriott
  • 15Ward
  • 20Doughty
  • 21Anderson
  • 40Tyler
Referee:
John Busby
Attendance:
18,118

Match Stats

Home TeamPortsmouthAway TeamPeterborough
Possession
Home57%
Away43%
Shots
Home13
Away8
Shots on Target
Home5
Away2
Corners
Home5
Away4
Fouls
Home16
Away9

Live Text

Match ends, Portsmouth 2, Peterborough United 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Portsmouth 2, Peterborough United 0.

Corner, Peterborough United. Conceded by Christian Burgess.

Attempt blocked. Danny Lloyd (Peterborough United) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.

Brandon Haunstrup (Portsmouth) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Gwion Edwards (Peterborough United).

Corner, Portsmouth. Conceded by Jack Baldwin.

Attempt saved. Danny Lloyd (Peterborough United) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Foul by Brett Pitman (Portsmouth).

Jack Baldwin (Peterborough United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt missed. Brett Pitman (Portsmouth) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the right.

Stuart O'Keefe (Portsmouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Leonardo Da Silva Lopes (Peterborough United).

Attempt saved. Brett Pitman (Portsmouth) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Matthew Kennedy (Portsmouth) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Liam Shephard (Peterborough United).

Substitution

Substitution, Portsmouth. Matthew Kennedy replaces Kal Naismith.

Attempt saved. Andrew Hughes (Peterborough United) header from very close range is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Foul by Matthew Clarke (Portsmouth).

Danny Lloyd (Peterborough United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Corner, Peterborough United. Conceded by Christian Burgess.

Jamal Lowe (Portsmouth) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Danny Lloyd (Peterborough United).

Foul by Brandon Haunstrup (Portsmouth).

Gwion Edwards (Peterborough United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Portsmouth. Conceded by Leonardo Da Silva Lopes.

Foul by Stuart O'Keefe (Portsmouth).

Joe Ward (Peterborough United) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Attempt blocked. Jamal Lowe (Portsmouth) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Corner, Portsmouth. Conceded by Liam Shephard.

Foul by Gareth Evans (Portsmouth).

Anthony Grant (Peterborough United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Booking

Nathan Thompson (Portsmouth) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Gwion Edwards (Peterborough United) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Jamal Lowe (Portsmouth).

Attempt blocked. Danny Lloyd (Peterborough United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Stuart O'Keefe (Portsmouth) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Gwion Edwards (Peterborough United).

Corner, Peterborough United. Conceded by Brett Pitman.

Foul by Nathan Thompson (Portsmouth).

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wigan462911689296098
2Blackburn462812682404296
3Shrewsbury462512960392187
4Rotherham462471573532079
5Scunthorpe4619171065501574
6Charlton462011155851771
7Plymouth461911165859-168
8Portsmouth46206205756166
9Peterborough461713166860864
10Southend461712175862-463
11Bradford46189195767-1063
12Blackpool461515166055560
13Bristol Rovers461611196066-659
14Fleetwood46169215968-957
15Doncaster461317165252056
16Oxford Utd461511206166-556
17Gillingham461317165055-556
18Wimbledon461314194758-1153
19Walsall461313205366-1352
20Rochdale461118174957-851
21Oldham461117185875-1750
22Northampton461211234377-3447
23MK Dons461112234369-2645
24Bury46812264171-3036
View full League One table

