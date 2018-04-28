Hearts: Steven Naismith predicts changes following frustrating away form

Media playback is not supported on this device Highlights of Aberdeen's victory at Pittodrie

Steven Naismith believes Hearts manager Craig Levein will make "a lot of changes" for next season.

Hearts have won one of their last 11 away games and lost 2-0 to Aberdeen at Pittodrie in the Premiership.

"The form has been drastically different at home, I don't know why," Naismith told BBC Scotland.

"It is something that needs to change. It might be a feeling where we think we need to be more reserved [in games] away from home."

Naismith, who is on loan at Hearts from Norwich City until the summer, said the Hearts squad need to start thinking about next season.

After his side fell to goals from goals from Anthony O'Connor and Gary Mackay-Steven, Naismith said: "There wasn't much in the game but the goals killed the momentum we were trying to build, and Aberdeen did a professional job.

"We have to look at ourselves with the goals we conceded; it wasn't good enough, especially against a side with something to play for at home.

"When we did get a bit further up the pitch, we chose the wrong options far too many times. Aberdeen didn't really have to work too hard to regain possession. We gave it them back with sloppy touches."

Naismith believes Hearts, who are sixth in the Premiership, will benefit from a fresh campaign and renewed focus.

"Inevitably at this time of year, when teams have a lot to play for, and Hearts don't, the players have got to look within and think about next season, because I think the manager is going to make a lot of changes. But subconsciously I think that [i.e. nothing really to play for] did end up playing a part."

Craig Levein's side host Premiership leaders Celtic next Sunday.