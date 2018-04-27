BBC Sport - Neil Warnock: Can he top seven magnificent promotions with Cardiff City?

Can Warnock top seven magnificent promotions?

  • From the section Cardiff

Can Cardiff City manager Neil Warnock set a new record of eight promotions as a manager?

He hopes to guide them into the Premier League.

Fulham overtook the Bluebirds with their Friday night win over Sunderland, but Cardiff have the chance to go back to second on Saturday at Hull.

