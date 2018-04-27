Diego Maradona leaves Al Fujairah after failing to secure automatic promotion
Diego Maradona has left his position as coach of Al Fujairah after they missed out on automatic promotion from the United Arab Emirates' second division.
The 57-year-old former Argentina international and World Cup winner had been in charge since May.
A 1-1 draw with Khorfakkan on Friday meant they could not finish higher than third in the table
It was Maradona's second managerial spell in the UAE, after spending a year in charge of Al-Wasl.
He also managed the Argentina national team from 2008 to 2010.