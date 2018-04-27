Diego Maradona leaves Al Fujairah after failing to secure automatic promotion

Diego Maradona
Diego Maradona had been tasked with taking Al Fujairah back to the top flight after a two-year absence

Diego Maradona has left his position as coach of Al Fujairah after they missed out on automatic promotion from the United Arab Emirates' second division.

The 57-year-old former Argentina international and World Cup winner had been in charge since May.

A 1-1 draw with Khorfakkan on Friday meant they could not finish higher than third in the table

It was Maradona's second managerial spell in the UAE, after spending a year in charge of Al-Wasl.

He also managed the Argentina national team from 2008 to 2010.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Also in Sport

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Skieasy - Ski and Snowboard Lessons at Skieasy

Ski and Snowboard Lessons
Didi Rugby

Didi Rugby

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired