BBC Sport - Brendan Rodgers says his old Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard always wanted to be a manager

Gerrard always wanted to be a manager - Rodgers

Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers admits he was a 'little bit surprised" to hear Steven Gerrard is the frontrunner to be the next Rangers manager.

But he says his old Liverpool captain "has always wanted to be a manager", and it is a case of "when you feel the time is right" and whether it is "the right club".

READ MORE: Gerrard frontrunner for Rangers job

Top videos

Video

Gerrard always wanted to be a manager - Rodgers

Video

Aussie teenager scores spectacular scorpion goal

Video

"Oh my word!" Mayfield is surprise first pick in NFL draft

Video

World Cup moments: Iniesta's winner

Video

Iniesta helped me understand football better - Guardiola

Video

Arsenal players to give Wenger what he deserves - Ramsey

Video

We will support Gerrard in managerial career - Klopp

Video

This season better than last - Mourinho

Video

Quins & Sarries ready for Premier 15s final

Video

Plan B excited by Vieira rumours

Video

English football is elitist - Clarke

Video

World Cup countdown: Suarez's shocking bite on Chiellini - 2014

Video

Trump survives Wakelin scare to win final-frame decider

  • From the section Snooker

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Skieasy - Ski and Snowboard Lessons at Skieasy

Ski and Snowboard Lessons
Didi Rugby

Didi Rugby

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired